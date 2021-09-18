THROUGH SEPTEMBER 17
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|87
|60
|3.68
|147
|7
|2
|32
|1309.1
|1109
|583
|535
|N.Y. Yankees
|83
|65
|3.71
|148
|12
|3
|44
|1310.1
|1113
|605
|540
|Chicago White Sox
|84
|63
|3.78
|147
|12
|4
|39
|1277.1
|1087
|589
|536
|Tampa Bay
|92
|56
|3.78
|148
|11
|1
|39
|1332.0
|1182
|618
|560
|Toronto
|82
|65
|3.89
|147
|14
|1
|29
|1274.1
|1144
|603
|551
|Oakland
|80
|67
|3.97
|147
|11
|3
|37
|1301.2
|1235
|615
|574
|Boston
|84
|65
|4.25
|149
|6
|0
|45
|1304.0
|1299
|693
|616
|Seattle
|79
|68
|4.34
|147
|10
|1
|43
|1307.1
|1247
|688
|630
|Detroit
|70
|78
|4.38
|148
|6
|2
|35
|1297.2
|1255
|703
|632
|Cleveland
|71
|74
|4.39
|145
|7
|0
|38
|1266.0
|1143
|662
|617
|L.A. Angels
|72
|75
|4.70
|147
|4
|1
|37
|1285.2
|1244
|731
|671
|Kansas City
|66
|81
|4.71
|147
|7
|0
|34
|1289.1
|1254
|725
|675
|Texas
|54
|93
|4.79
|147
|3
|0
|26
|1294.1
|1287
|742
|689
|Minnesota
|65
|83
|4.87
|148
|8
|1
|37
|1296.1
|1267
|772
|702
|Baltimore
|47
|100
|5.91
|147
|3
|1
|22
|1272.1
|1375
|877
|835
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|170
|63
|489
|8
|1333
|66
|N.Y. Yankees
|177
|50
|457
|10
|1427
|78
|Chicago White Sox
|173
|47
|449
|16
|1459
|76
|Tampa Bay
|170
|50
|406
|26
|1361
|58
|Toronto
|190
|62
|422
|10
|1327
|46
|Oakland
|169
|55
|396
|10
|1210
|62
|Boston
|163
|77
|498
|28
|1389
|57
|Seattle
|180
|65
|437
|16
|1205
|53
|Detroit
|187
|74
|520
|10
|1165
|76
|Cleveland
|196
|55
|484
|12
|1270
|46
|L.A. Angels
|170
|70
|540
|14
|1337
|54
|Kansas City
|177
|56
|551
|15
|1249
|83
|Texas
|215
|53
|459
|11
|1128
|61
|Minnesota
|223
|50
|438
|12
|1195
|45
|Baltimore
|235
|64
|527
|9
|1140
|81