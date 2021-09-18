THROUGH SEPTEMBER 17

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston87603.6814772321309.11109583535
N.Y. Yankees83653.71148123441310.11113605540
Chicago White Sox84633.78147124391277.11087589536
Tampa Bay92563.78148111391332.01182618560
Toronto82653.89147141291274.11144603551
Oakland80673.97147113371301.21235615574
Boston84654.2514960451304.01299693616
Seattle79684.34147101431307.11247688630
Detroit70784.3814862351297.21255703632
Cleveland71744.3914570381266.01143662617
L.A. Angels72754.7014741371285.21244731671
Kansas City66814.7114770341289.11254725675
Texas54934.7914730261294.11287742689
Minnesota65834.8714881371296.11267772702
Baltimore471005.9114731221272.11375877835
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston170634898133366
N.Y. Yankees1775045710142778
Chicago White Sox1734744916145976
Tampa Bay1705040626136158
Toronto1906242210132746
Oakland1695539610121062
Boston1637749828138957
Seattle1806543716120553
Detroit1877452010116576
Cleveland1965548412127046
L.A. Angels1707054014133754
Kansas City1775655115124983
Texas2155345911112861
Minnesota2235043812119545
Baltimore235645279114081

