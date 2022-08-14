THROUGH AUGUST 13

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston74413.02115122331019.2795381342
N.Y. Yankees72423.28114140351023.2831392373
Tampa Bay59533.471126031995.2887442384
Seattle62533.6811560301026.0916448419
Cleveland60533.8011371301001.1900469423
L.A. Angels50643.84114131251011.2887473432
Chicago White Sox58563.90114121341018.0948501441
Baltimore59543.9311310032999.2975474436
Toronto61513.941126032994.0938478435
Detroit43724.0111560251002.2935504447
Minnesota58544.0611210021994.0907484448
Texas50634.1211381251005.0923510460
Oakland41734.2911460271001.2943517478
Boston56594.3911573241027.0988548501
Kansas City47684.7111560251010.11045582529
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston99533223103141
N.Y. Yankees1134430710103930
Tampa Bay12052271895939
Seattle143373321797039
Cleveland122433151093538
L.A. Angels119423791298346
Chicago White Sox1222739212103043
Baltimore12545310586632
Toronto13352297893921
Detroit10536358783635
Minnesota13838334792636
Texas117513981292649
Oakland135443582685345
Boston126563701496039
Kansas City129424361184564

