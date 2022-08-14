THROUGH AUGUST 13
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|74
|41
|3.02
|115
|12
|2
|33
|1019.2
|795
|381
|342
|N.Y. Yankees
|72
|42
|3.28
|114
|14
|0
|35
|1023.2
|831
|392
|373
|Tampa Bay
|59
|53
|3.47
|112
|6
|0
|31
|995.2
|887
|442
|384
|Seattle
|62
|53
|3.68
|115
|6
|0
|30
|1026.0
|916
|448
|419
|Cleveland
|60
|53
|3.80
|113
|7
|1
|30
|1001.1
|900
|469
|423
|L.A. Angels
|50
|64
|3.84
|114
|13
|1
|25
|1011.2
|887
|473
|432
|Chicago White Sox
|58
|56
|3.90
|114
|12
|1
|34
|1018.0
|948
|501
|441
|Baltimore
|59
|54
|3.93
|113
|10
|0
|32
|999.2
|975
|474
|436
|Toronto
|61
|51
|3.94
|112
|6
|0
|32
|994.0
|938
|478
|435
|Detroit
|43
|72
|4.01
|115
|6
|0
|25
|1002.2
|935
|504
|447
|Minnesota
|58
|54
|4.06
|112
|10
|0
|21
|994.0
|907
|484
|448
|Texas
|50
|63
|4.12
|113
|8
|1
|25
|1005.0
|923
|510
|460
|Oakland
|41
|73
|4.29
|114
|6
|0
|27
|1001.2
|943
|517
|478
|Boston
|56
|59
|4.39
|115
|7
|3
|24
|1027.0
|988
|548
|501
|Kansas City
|47
|68
|4.71
|115
|6
|0
|25
|1010.1
|1045
|582
|529
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|99
|53
|322
|3
|1031
|41
|N.Y. Yankees
|113
|44
|307
|10
|1039
|30
|Tampa Bay
|120
|52
|271
|8
|959
|39
|Seattle
|143
|37
|332
|17
|970
|39
|Cleveland
|122
|43
|315
|10
|935
|38
|L.A. Angels
|119
|42
|379
|12
|983
|46
|Chicago White Sox
|122
|27
|392
|12
|1030
|43
|Baltimore
|125
|45
|310
|5
|866
|32
|Toronto
|133
|52
|297
|8
|939
|21
|Detroit
|105
|36
|358
|7
|836
|35
|Minnesota
|138
|38
|334
|7
|926
|36
|Texas
|117
|51
|398
|12
|926
|49
|Oakland
|135
|44
|358
|26
|853
|45
|Boston
|126
|56
|370
|14
|960
|39
|Kansas City
|129
|42
|436
|11
|845
|64
