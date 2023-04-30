THROUGH APRIL 29
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Tampa Bay
|23
|5
|2.81
|28
|6
|0
|5
|250.0
|180
|80
|78
|Houston
|14
|13
|3.26
|27
|3
|0
|6
|242.2
|216
|103
|88
|N.Y. Yankees
|15
|13
|3.35
|28
|3
|1
|5
|247.0
|196
|99
|92
|Texas
|16
|11
|3.48
|27
|2
|1
|4
|238.0
|200
|104
|92
|Minnesota
|16
|12
|3.50
|28
|2
|0
|8
|249.2
|206
|104
|97
|Seattle
|11
|16
|3.57
|27
|2
|1
|8
|244.2
|213
|111
|97
|Toronto
|18
|9
|3.77
|27
|4
|0
|11
|239.0
|204
|108
|100
|Cleveland
|13
|14
|3.92
|27
|1
|0
|11
|245.2
|240
|118
|107
|L.A. Angels
|14
|14
|4.01
|28
|3
|0
|10
|246.2
|214
|130
|110
|Baltimore
|18
|9
|4.26
|27
|3
|0
|8
|240.2
|227
|119
|114
|Detroit
|10
|16
|4.83
|26
|1
|0
|6
|233.0
|210
|130
|125
|Boston
|14
|14
|5.14
|28
|0
|0
|7
|247.0
|255
|150
|141
|Kansas City
|7
|21
|5.37
|28
|0
|0
|5
|244.2
|256
|152
|146
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|21
|5.88
|28
|1
|0
|3
|243.1
|264
|174
|159
|Oakland
|5
|23
|7.86
|28
|0
|0
|3
|245.0
|293
|226
|214
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Tampa Bay
|17
|13
|86
|2
|246
|10
|Houston
|26
|12
|76
|1
|262
|8
|N.Y. Yankees
|27
|17
|86
|0
|267
|8
|Texas
|21
|11
|74
|3
|239
|9
|Minnesota
|27
|7
|73
|1
|275
|10
|Seattle
|20
|8
|83
|9
|241
|7
|Toronto
|31
|11
|78
|2
|262
|3
|Cleveland
|24
|7
|76
|2
|205
|17
|L.A. Angels
|28
|25
|103
|6
|240
|14
|Baltimore
|29
|10
|86
|4
|251
|12
|Detroit
|38
|11
|78
|1
|205
|9
|Boston
|40
|18
|86
|0
|238
|10
|Kansas City
|40
|12
|93
|0
|233
|9
|Chicago White Sox
|44
|20
|121
|2
|272
|9
|Oakland
|49
|23
|143
|4
|201
|19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.