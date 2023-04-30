THROUGH APRIL 29

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Tampa Bay2352.8128605250.01808078
Houston14133.2627306242.221610388
N.Y. Yankees15133.3528315247.01969992
Texas16113.4827214238.020010492
Minnesota16123.5028208249.220610497
Seattle11163.5727218244.221311197
Toronto1893.77274011239.0204108100
Cleveland13143.92271011245.2240118107
L.A. Angels14144.01283010246.2214130110
Baltimore1894.2627308240.2227119114
Detroit10164.8326106233.0210130125
Boston14145.1428007247.0255150141
Kansas City7215.3728005244.2256152146
Chicago White Sox7215.8828103243.1264174159
Oakland5237.8628003245.0293226214
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Tampa Bay171386224610
Houston26127612628
N.Y. Yankees27178602678
Texas21117432399
Minnesota27773127510
Seattle2088392417
Toronto31117822623
Cleveland24776220517
L.A. Angels2825103624014
Baltimore291086425112
Detroit38117812059
Boston401886023810
Kansas City40129302339
Chicago White Sox442012122729
Oakland4923143420119

