THROUGH SEPTEMBER 7

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston88492.94137132431219.1948445398
Tampa Bay77583.2513590401204.21041499435
N.Y. Yankees83543.28137140411230.11001476449
Seattle77603.46137100361226.01082509471
Cleveland70653.6113581361201.01041537482
L.A. Angels60773.77137172291219.01060571511
Baltimore72653.83137130391213.21188562517
Toronto76603.8713680381212.01139572521
Chicago White Sox69683.97137142411222.01128607539
Minnesota68674.00135130241198.11096572533
Detroit52854.1313770311196.01136613549
Texas59774.1313691311207.01120617554
Oakland50874.3613770291207.11151631585
Boston67714.5213883321228.01196670617
Kansas City56824.6813870281210.11272692630
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston113563966125149
Tampa Bay140583229118346
N.Y. Yankees1345636010122934
Seattle1524937722116742
Cleveland1444838112113945
L.A. Angels1435045718116453
Baltimore146523636103037
Toronto1576135612117723
Chicago White Sox1463946113122055
Minnesota1584939910112240
Detroit142464249100746
Texas1385949315111360
Oakland1585644030100954
Boston1506444515115147
Kansas City1555351113100776

