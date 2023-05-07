THROUGH MAY 6

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Tampa Bay2772.9034609303.223010398
Houston17163.3533308295.2260126110
Minnesota19153.36343010305.1248124114
N.Y. Yankees18163.5434317300.0242129118
Seattle16173.56332111300.2260136119
Texas19133.6532215283.1242128115
Cleveland15183.87331013298.0283140128
L.A. Angels19154.00344012301.2261156134
Toronto20144.15345011299.0278152138
Detroit15174.5032209288.0259150144
Baltimore22114.5833309292.2290154149
Boston21144.79350010310.0309177165
Chicago White Sox11235.5434105300.1309205185
Kansas City8265.8134105297.2320201192
Oakland8267.2934004300.0343256243
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Tampa Bay2118105229812
Houston311599131710
Minnesota31797733515
N.Y. Yankees332110913169
Seattle2489892988
Texas281192426510
Cleveland34790224518
L.A. Angels3127126630320
Toronto45149823166
Detroit46119212499
Baltimore4113104529413
Boston4721103029612
Chicago White Sox542214723439
Kansas City4816126129017
Oakland5726179525220

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you