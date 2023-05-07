THROUGH MAY 6
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Tampa Bay
|27
|7
|2.90
|34
|6
|0
|9
|303.2
|230
|103
|98
|Houston
|17
|16
|3.35
|33
|3
|0
|8
|295.2
|260
|126
|110
|Minnesota
|19
|15
|3.36
|34
|3
|0
|10
|305.1
|248
|124
|114
|N.Y. Yankees
|18
|16
|3.54
|34
|3
|1
|7
|300.0
|242
|129
|118
|Seattle
|16
|17
|3.56
|33
|2
|1
|11
|300.2
|260
|136
|119
|Texas
|19
|13
|3.65
|32
|2
|1
|5
|283.1
|242
|128
|115
|Cleveland
|15
|18
|3.87
|33
|1
|0
|13
|298.0
|283
|140
|128
|L.A. Angels
|19
|15
|4.00
|34
|4
|0
|12
|301.2
|261
|156
|134
|Toronto
|20
|14
|4.15
|34
|5
|0
|11
|299.0
|278
|152
|138
|Detroit
|15
|17
|4.50
|32
|2
|0
|9
|288.0
|259
|150
|144
|Baltimore
|22
|11
|4.58
|33
|3
|0
|9
|292.2
|290
|154
|149
|Boston
|21
|14
|4.79
|35
|0
|0
|10
|310.0
|309
|177
|165
|Chicago White Sox
|11
|23
|5.54
|34
|1
|0
|5
|300.1
|309
|205
|185
|Kansas City
|8
|26
|5.81
|34
|1
|0
|5
|297.2
|320
|201
|192
|Oakland
|8
|26
|7.29
|34
|0
|0
|4
|300.0
|343
|256
|243
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Tampa Bay
|21
|18
|105
|2
|298
|12
|Houston
|31
|15
|99
|1
|317
|10
|Minnesota
|31
|7
|97
|7
|335
|15
|N.Y. Yankees
|33
|21
|109
|1
|316
|9
|Seattle
|24
|8
|98
|9
|298
|8
|Texas
|28
|11
|92
|4
|265
|10
|Cleveland
|34
|7
|90
|2
|245
|18
|L.A. Angels
|31
|27
|126
|6
|303
|20
|Toronto
|45
|14
|98
|2
|316
|6
|Detroit
|46
|11
|92
|1
|249
|9
|Baltimore
|41
|13
|104
|5
|294
|13
|Boston
|47
|21
|103
|0
|296
|12
|Chicago White Sox
|54
|22
|147
|2
|343
|9
|Kansas City
|48
|16
|126
|1
|290
|17
|Oakland
|57
|26
|179
|5
|252
|20
