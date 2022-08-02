THROUGH AUGUST 1

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston67373.0410410231921.2714349311
N.Y. Yankees70343.1810414034934.0758346330
Tampa Bay54483.451025029907.2803402348
Seattle55493.681045026923.0828403377
Cleveland53493.881025126902.1819434389
Toronto57453.891026030907.0853434392
Baltimore52513.911039029911.2893434396
Chicago White Sox51513.9710211029915.0856461404
L.A. Angels43594.0010212122899.2805437400
Minnesota54484.031029020903.0818435404
Detroit41634.041046024905.2836458407
Texas46564.081027123907.0834456411
Oakland39654.261046025911.2857467432
Boston52524.291047322928.1879487442
Kansas City41624.661036023904.1922518468
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston9147297392838
N.Y. Yankees10039271895526
Tampa Bay11448251787737
Seattle131332971586335
Cleveland11141295983235
Toronto12145267786820
Baltimore11443285578229
Chicago White Sox114263581292140
L.A. Angels109363281087939
Minnesota12635305482634
Detroit10032313776432
Texas105473561283241
Oakland115423272278342
Boston113533351387737
Kansas City110403981175758

