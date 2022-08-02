THROUGH AUGUST 1
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|67
|37
|3.04
|104
|10
|2
|31
|921.2
|714
|349
|311
|N.Y. Yankees
|70
|34
|3.18
|104
|14
|0
|34
|934.0
|758
|346
|330
|Tampa Bay
|54
|48
|3.45
|102
|5
|0
|29
|907.2
|803
|402
|348
|Seattle
|55
|49
|3.68
|104
|5
|0
|26
|923.0
|828
|403
|377
|Cleveland
|53
|49
|3.88
|102
|5
|1
|26
|902.1
|819
|434
|389
|Toronto
|57
|45
|3.89
|102
|6
|0
|30
|907.0
|853
|434
|392
|Baltimore
|52
|51
|3.91
|103
|9
|0
|29
|911.2
|893
|434
|396
|Chicago White Sox
|51
|51
|3.97
|102
|11
|0
|29
|915.0
|856
|461
|404
|L.A. Angels
|43
|59
|4.00
|102
|12
|1
|22
|899.2
|805
|437
|400
|Minnesota
|54
|48
|4.03
|102
|9
|0
|20
|903.0
|818
|435
|404
|Detroit
|41
|63
|4.04
|104
|6
|0
|24
|905.2
|836
|458
|407
|Texas
|46
|56
|4.08
|102
|7
|1
|23
|907.0
|834
|456
|411
|Oakland
|39
|65
|4.26
|104
|6
|0
|25
|911.2
|857
|467
|432
|Boston
|52
|52
|4.29
|104
|7
|3
|22
|928.1
|879
|487
|442
|Kansas City
|41
|62
|4.66
|103
|6
|0
|23
|904.1
|922
|518
|468
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|91
|47
|297
|3
|928
|38
|N.Y. Yankees
|100
|39
|271
|8
|955
|26
|Tampa Bay
|114
|48
|251
|7
|877
|37
|Seattle
|131
|33
|297
|15
|863
|35
|Cleveland
|111
|41
|295
|9
|832
|35
|Toronto
|121
|45
|267
|7
|868
|20
|Baltimore
|114
|43
|285
|5
|782
|29
|Chicago White Sox
|114
|26
|358
|12
|921
|40
|L.A. Angels
|109
|36
|328
|10
|879
|39
|Minnesota
|126
|35
|305
|4
|826
|34
|Detroit
|100
|32
|313
|7
|764
|32
|Texas
|105
|47
|356
|12
|832
|41
|Oakland
|115
|42
|327
|22
|783
|42
|Boston
|113
|53
|335
|13
|877
|37
|Kansas City
|110
|40
|398
|11
|757
|58
