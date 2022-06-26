THROUGH JUNE 25

N.Y. Yankees52202.947211025648.1512220212
Houston45263.03718121627.0504241211
Tampa Bay39323.19715020634.1525271225
Boston41313.56726317644.1555283255
Cleveland36313.69672019595.0520274244
Seattle34393.76734014644.2576292269
Minnesota40333.79738017646.0582293272
L.A. Angels34403.837410118656.1569307279
Texas34363.91705117623.2558297271
Toronto40313.95716022631.0600306277
Detroit28434.01716017621.0557302277
Baltimore34394.06737018645.1645323291
Chicago White Sox33374.18707021631.0593342293
Oakland24494.43735015640.1628339315
Kansas City26444.98705014615.0630362340
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees6528183565518
Houston6034200160621
Tampa Bay7930182762129
Boston7830206760926
Cleveland7527195655822
Seattle9323208960724
Minnesota8522212359820
L.A. Angels8027236859627
Texas6631243657930
Toronto7730187459415
Detroit7216209455519
Baltimore7733212451621
Chicago White Sox7819266965831
Oakland80322451755132
Kansas City7426278750739

