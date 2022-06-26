THROUGH JUNE 25
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|52
|20
|2.94
|72
|11
|0
|25
|648.1
|512
|220
|212
|Houston
|45
|26
|3.03
|71
|8
|1
|21
|627.0
|504
|241
|211
|Tampa Bay
|39
|32
|3.19
|71
|5
|0
|20
|634.1
|525
|271
|225
|Boston
|41
|31
|3.56
|72
|6
|3
|17
|644.1
|555
|283
|255
|Cleveland
|36
|31
|3.69
|67
|2
|0
|19
|595.0
|520
|274
|244
|Seattle
|34
|39
|3.76
|73
|4
|0
|14
|644.2
|576
|292
|269
|Minnesota
|40
|33
|3.79
|73
|8
|0
|17
|646.0
|582
|293
|272
|L.A. Angels
|34
|40
|3.83
|74
|10
|1
|18
|656.1
|569
|307
|279
|Texas
|34
|36
|3.91
|70
|5
|1
|17
|623.2
|558
|297
|271
|Toronto
|40
|31
|3.95
|71
|6
|0
|22
|631.0
|600
|306
|277
|Detroit
|28
|43
|4.01
|71
|6
|0
|17
|621.0
|557
|302
|277
|Baltimore
|34
|39
|4.06
|73
|7
|0
|18
|645.1
|645
|323
|291
|Chicago White Sox
|33
|37
|4.18
|70
|7
|0
|21
|631.0
|593
|342
|293
|Oakland
|24
|49
|4.43
|73
|5
|0
|15
|640.1
|628
|339
|315
|Kansas City
|26
|44
|4.98
|70
|5
|0
|14
|615.0
|630
|362
|340
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|65
|28
|183
|5
|655
|18
|Houston
|60
|34
|200
|1
|606
|21
|Tampa Bay
|79
|30
|182
|7
|621
|29
|Boston
|78
|30
|206
|7
|609
|26
|Cleveland
|75
|27
|195
|6
|558
|22
|Seattle
|93
|23
|208
|9
|607
|24
|Minnesota
|85
|22
|212
|3
|598
|20
|L.A. Angels
|80
|27
|236
|8
|596
|27
|Texas
|66
|31
|243
|6
|579
|30
|Toronto
|77
|30
|187
|4
|594
|15
|Detroit
|72
|16
|209
|4
|555
|19
|Baltimore
|77
|33
|212
|4
|516
|21
|Chicago White Sox
|78
|19
|266
|9
|658
|31
|Oakland
|80
|32
|245
|17
|551
|32
|Kansas City
|74
|26
|278
|7
|507
|39
