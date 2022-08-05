THROUGH AUGUST 4

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston69382.9810711231948.2726352314
N.Y. Yankees70363.2510614034952.0776361344
Tampa Bay56493.401055030934.2821409353
Seattle57493.691065027941.0843412386
Toronto59463.851056031933.0864441399
Baltimore54513.881059029929.2909439401
Cleveland54513.911055126929.1848450404
Chicago White Sox53523.9210511130941.0878467410
L.A. Angels44613.9810512123926.2828449410
Detroit42654.041076025931.2862471418
Minnesota55504.051059021930.0842450418
Texas47584.101057124934.0857472426
Oakland41664.241076027937.2879478442
Boston53544.301077323953.1911501456
Kansas City42644.691066023929.1954534484
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston9348300395738
N.Y. Yankees10739276897227
Tampa Bay11548256790037
Seattle135333071588037
Toronto12348276789720
Baltimore11744291580230
Cleveland11741303986135
Chicago White Sox115263621294940
L.A. Angels112373401090642
Detroit10232326778135
Minnesota12837316486234
Texas109483731286244
Oakland123443332280443
Boston116543401389737
Kansas City113404071177759

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you