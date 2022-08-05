THROUGH AUGUST 4
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|69
|38
|2.98
|107
|11
|2
|31
|948.2
|726
|352
|314
|N.Y. Yankees
|70
|36
|3.25
|106
|14
|0
|34
|952.0
|776
|361
|344
|Tampa Bay
|56
|49
|3.40
|105
|5
|0
|30
|934.2
|821
|409
|353
|Seattle
|57
|49
|3.69
|106
|5
|0
|27
|941.0
|843
|412
|386
|Toronto
|59
|46
|3.85
|105
|6
|0
|31
|933.0
|864
|441
|399
|Baltimore
|54
|51
|3.88
|105
|9
|0
|29
|929.2
|909
|439
|401
|Cleveland
|54
|51
|3.91
|105
|5
|1
|26
|929.1
|848
|450
|404
|Chicago White Sox
|53
|52
|3.92
|105
|11
|1
|30
|941.0
|878
|467
|410
|L.A. Angels
|44
|61
|3.98
|105
|12
|1
|23
|926.2
|828
|449
|410
|Detroit
|42
|65
|4.04
|107
|6
|0
|25
|931.2
|862
|471
|418
|Minnesota
|55
|50
|4.05
|105
|9
|0
|21
|930.0
|842
|450
|418
|Texas
|47
|58
|4.10
|105
|7
|1
|24
|934.0
|857
|472
|426
|Oakland
|41
|66
|4.24
|107
|6
|0
|27
|937.2
|879
|478
|442
|Boston
|53
|54
|4.30
|107
|7
|3
|23
|953.1
|911
|501
|456
|Kansas City
|42
|64
|4.69
|106
|6
|0
|23
|929.1
|954
|534
|484
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|93
|48
|300
|3
|957
|38
|N.Y. Yankees
|107
|39
|276
|8
|972
|27
|Tampa Bay
|115
|48
|256
|7
|900
|37
|Seattle
|135
|33
|307
|15
|880
|37
|Toronto
|123
|48
|276
|7
|897
|20
|Baltimore
|117
|44
|291
|5
|802
|30
|Cleveland
|117
|41
|303
|9
|861
|35
|Chicago White Sox
|115
|26
|362
|12
|949
|40
|L.A. Angels
|112
|37
|340
|10
|906
|42
|Detroit
|102
|32
|326
|7
|781
|35
|Minnesota
|128
|37
|316
|4
|862
|34
|Texas
|109
|48
|373
|12
|862
|44
|Oakland
|123
|44
|333
|22
|804
|43
|Boston
|116
|54
|340
|13
|897
|37
|Kansas City
|113
|40
|407
|11
|777
|59
