THROUGH JUNE 26

Houston42363.57784120699.0631310277
Tampa Bay54273.59819024716.0596301286
Minnesota40403.67806117717.0619310292
N.Y. Yankees43353.67785124698.0604316285
Texas47313.80786315692.1599313292
Seattle38393.80776117687.0621320290
Cleveland37403.84776126692.0643322295
Toronto43363.977910126699.2648338309
L.A. Angels43374.07806027708.0651357320
Baltimore48294.24774025691.1673347326
Detroit34434.31774017687.2635361329
Boston40394.39790021697.0675373340
Chicago White Sox34464.43804015708.2642383349
Kansas City22565.21784111678.1681417393
Oakland20606.08800011703.0747504475
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston8435244472818
Tampa Bay8135261770830
Minnesota79222271476019
N.Y. Yankees8645252169017
Texas7931222763318
Seattle78202011169225
Cleveland7820242460133
Toronto10733244773418
L.A. Angels86442811670536
Baltimore92282411070929
Detroit9422218664927
Boston10036224466728
Chicago White Sox10641309676925
Kansas City9127280363636
Oakland118503501662139

