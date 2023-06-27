THROUGH JUNE 26
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|42
|36
|3.57
|78
|4
|1
|20
|699.0
|631
|310
|277
|Tampa Bay
|54
|27
|3.59
|81
|9
|0
|24
|716.0
|596
|301
|286
|Minnesota
|40
|40
|3.67
|80
|6
|1
|17
|717.0
|619
|310
|292
|N.Y. Yankees
|43
|35
|3.67
|78
|5
|1
|24
|698.0
|604
|316
|285
|Texas
|47
|31
|3.80
|78
|6
|3
|15
|692.1
|599
|313
|292
|Seattle
|38
|39
|3.80
|77
|6
|1
|17
|687.0
|621
|320
|290
|Cleveland
|37
|40
|3.84
|77
|6
|1
|26
|692.0
|643
|322
|295
|Toronto
|43
|36
|3.97
|79
|10
|1
|26
|699.2
|648
|338
|309
|L.A. Angels
|43
|37
|4.07
|80
|6
|0
|27
|708.0
|651
|357
|320
|Baltimore
|48
|29
|4.24
|77
|4
|0
|25
|691.1
|673
|347
|326
|Detroit
|34
|43
|4.31
|77
|4
|0
|17
|687.2
|635
|361
|329
|Boston
|40
|39
|4.39
|79
|0
|0
|21
|697.0
|675
|373
|340
|Chicago White Sox
|34
|46
|4.43
|80
|4
|0
|15
|708.2
|642
|383
|349
|Kansas City
|22
|56
|5.21
|78
|4
|1
|11
|678.1
|681
|417
|393
|Oakland
|20
|60
|6.08
|80
|0
|0
|11
|703.0
|747
|504
|475
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|84
|35
|244
|4
|728
|18
|Tampa Bay
|81
|35
|261
|7
|708
|30
|Minnesota
|79
|22
|227
|14
|760
|19
|N.Y. Yankees
|86
|45
|252
|1
|690
|17
|Texas
|79
|31
|222
|7
|633
|18
|Seattle
|78
|20
|201
|11
|692
|25
|Cleveland
|78
|20
|242
|4
|601
|33
|Toronto
|107
|33
|244
|7
|734
|18
|L.A. Angels
|86
|44
|281
|16
|705
|36
|Baltimore
|92
|28
|241
|10
|709
|29
|Detroit
|94
|22
|218
|6
|649
|27
|Boston
|100
|36
|224
|4
|667
|28
|Chicago White Sox
|106
|41
|309
|6
|769
|25
|Kansas City
|91
|27
|280
|3
|636
|36
|Oakland
|118
|50
|350
|16
|621
|39
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.