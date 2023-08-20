THROUGH AUGUST 19
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Toronto
|68
|56
|3.67
|124
|12
|1
|43
|1106.0
|997
|495
|451
|Seattle
|68
|55
|3.69
|123
|12
|2
|35
|1103.2
|982
|500
|453
|Cleveland
|59
|65
|3.76
|124
|13
|1
|36
|1106.0
|1017
|501
|462
|Houston
|70
|54
|3.82
|124
|6
|2
|37
|1105.2
|1001
|521
|469
|Tampa Bay
|75
|51
|3.89
|126
|11
|0
|33
|1113.2
|980
|508
|481
|Minnesota
|64
|60
|3.92
|124
|9
|2
|28
|1106.1
|993
|508
|482
|Texas
|72
|51
|4.02
|123
|10
|3
|24
|1088.1
|983
|511
|486
|N.Y. Yankees
|60
|63
|4.09
|123
|6
|2
|32
|1091.0
|962
|544
|496
|Baltimore
|76
|47
|4.10
|123
|7
|0
|39
|1103.0
|1028
|532
|503
|Boston
|65
|58
|4.34
|123
|3
|0
|36
|1086.0
|1065
|566
|524
|Detroit
|56
|67
|4.44
|123
|11
|0
|30
|1093.2
|1034
|587
|540
|L.A. Angels
|61
|64
|4.65
|125
|8
|1
|38
|1106.0
|1069
|631
|572
|Chicago White Sox
|48
|75
|4.72
|123
|5
|0
|23
|1089.0
|1026
|617
|571
|Kansas City
|40
|85
|5.17
|125
|5
|2
|18
|1089.0
|1112
|667
|626
|Oakland
|34
|89
|5.76
|123
|4
|0
|20
|1078.2
|1141
|733
|690
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Toronto
|149
|52
|375
|18
|1160
|30
|Seattle
|134
|33
|312
|14
|1105
|32
|Cleveland
|126
|40
|390
|5
|998
|43
|Houston
|151
|59
|400
|6
|1113
|29
|Tampa Bay
|133
|44
|355
|8
|1113
|52
|Minnesota
|145
|46
|342
|15
|1186
|36
|Texas
|137
|40
|349
|12
|1005
|30
|N.Y. Yankees
|154
|66
|403
|3
|1081
|39
|Baltimore
|138
|52
|385
|13
|1117
|50
|Boston
|160
|62
|349
|14
|1061
|39
|Detroit
|144
|40
|357
|8
|1027
|40
|L.A. Angels
|159
|67
|482
|34
|1140
|54
|Chicago White Sox
|170
|62
|495
|12
|1148
|43
|Kansas City
|154
|58
|435
|7
|978
|46
|Oakland
|166
|76
|525
|20
|991
|53
