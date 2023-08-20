THROUGH AUGUST 19

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Toronto68563.67124121431106.0997495451
Seattle68553.69123122351103.2982500453
Cleveland59653.76124131361106.01017501462
Houston70543.8212462371105.21001521469
Tampa Bay75513.89126110331113.2980508481
Minnesota64603.9212492281106.1993508482
Texas72514.02123103241088.1983511486
N.Y. Yankees60634.0912362321091.0962544496
Baltimore76474.1012370391103.01028532503
Boston65584.3412330361086.01065566524
Detroit56674.44123110301093.21034587540
L.A. Angels61644.6512581381106.01069631572
Chicago White Sox48754.7212350231089.01026617571
Kansas City40855.1712552181089.01112667626
Oakland34895.7612340201078.21141733690
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Toronto1495237518116030
Seattle1343331214110532
Cleveland12640390599843
Houston151594006111329
Tampa Bay133443558111352
Minnesota1454634215118636
Texas1374034912100530
N.Y. Yankees154664033108139
Baltimore1385238513111750
Boston1606234914106139
Detroit144403578102740
L.A. Angels1596748234114054
Chicago White Sox1706249512114843
Kansas City15458435797846
Oakland166765252099153

