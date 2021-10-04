THROUGH OCTOBER 3
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Tampa Bay
|100
|62
|3.67
|162
|13
|1
|42
|1455.2
|1264
|651
|593
|Chicago White Sox
|93
|69
|3.73
|162
|13
|4
|43
|1403.1
|1205
|636
|581
|N.Y. Yankees
|92
|70
|3.74
|162
|13
|3
|47
|1435.1
|1243
|669
|596
|Houston
|95
|67
|3.76
|162
|8
|2
|34
|1445.0
|1229
|658
|604
|Toronto
|91
|71
|3.91
|162
|14
|1
|34
|1405.1
|1257
|663
|610
|Oakland
|86
|76
|4.02
|162
|11
|3
|39
|1433.0
|1362
|687
|640
|Boston
|92
|70
|4.26
|162
|7
|0
|49
|1419.0
|1409
|749
|671
|Seattle
|90
|72
|4.30
|162
|10
|1
|51
|1440.1
|1356
|748
|688
|Detroit
|77
|85
|4.32
|162
|7
|2
|42
|1419.2
|1370
|756
|681
|Cleveland
|80
|82
|4.34
|162
|9
|0
|39
|1408.0
|1281
|727
|679
|Kansas City
|74
|88
|4.65
|162
|7
|1
|37
|1417.1
|1375
|788
|732
|L.A. Angels
|77
|85
|4.69
|162
|4
|1
|39
|1421.2
|1373
|804
|741
|Texas
|60
|102
|4.79
|162
|3
|0
|31
|1424.1
|1402
|815
|758
|Minnesota
|73
|89
|4.83
|162
|9
|1
|42
|1419.1
|1392
|834
|762
|Baltimore
|52
|110
|5.84
|162
|5
|1
|26
|1402.0
|1518
|956
|910
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Tampa Bay
|184
|55
|436
|27
|1478
|64
|Chicago White Sox
|182
|51
|485
|16
|1588
|84
|N.Y. Yankees
|196
|56
|492
|10
|1569
|85
|Houston
|187
|70
|549
|12
|1456
|72
|Toronto
|209
|75
|473
|10
|1468
|54
|Oakland
|191
|64
|439
|11
|1332
|63
|Boston
|176
|79
|546
|31
|1527
|63
|Seattle
|197
|69
|485
|23
|1328
|58
|Detroit
|199
|82
|571
|10
|1259
|80
|Cleveland
|216
|59
|522
|12
|1391
|52
|Kansas City
|189
|62
|591
|16
|1344
|86
|L.A. Angels
|188
|76
|592
|18
|1453
|56
|Texas
|232
|61
|513
|11
|1239
|67
|Minnesota
|239
|62
|484
|13
|1317
|48
|Baltimore
|258
|68
|563
|12
|1234
|88