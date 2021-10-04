THROUGH OCTOBER 3

Tampa Bay100623.67162131421455.21264651593
Chicago White Sox93693.73162134431403.11205636581
N.Y. Yankees92703.74162133471435.11243669596
Houston95673.7616282341445.01229658604
Toronto91713.91162141341405.11257663610
Oakland86764.02162113391433.01362687640
Boston92704.2616270491419.01409749671
Seattle90724.30162101511440.11356748688
Detroit77854.3216272421419.21370756681
Cleveland80824.3416290391408.01281727679
Kansas City74884.6516271371417.11375788732
L.A. Angels77854.6916241391421.21373804741
Texas601024.7916230311424.11402815758
Minnesota73894.8316291421419.11392834762
Baltimore521105.8416251261402.01518956910
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Tampa Bay1845543627147864
Chicago White Sox1825148516158884
N.Y. Yankees1965649210156985
Houston1877054912145672
Toronto2097547310146854
Oakland1916443911133263
Boston1767954631152763
Seattle1976948523132858
Detroit1998257110125980
Cleveland2165952212139152
Kansas City1896259116134486
L.A. Angels1887659218145356
Texas2326151311123967
Minnesota2396248413131748
Baltimore2586856312123488

