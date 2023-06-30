THROUGH JUNE 29
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|44
|37
|3.58
|81
|5
|1
|21
|725.0
|654
|321
|288
|Tampa Bay
|56
|28
|3.59
|84
|9
|0
|25
|742.0
|621
|312
|296
|N.Y. Yankees
|45
|36
|3.62
|81
|6
|2
|24
|724.0
|617
|322
|291
|Minnesota
|40
|42
|3.70
|82
|6
|1
|17
|733.0
|635
|319
|301
|Cleveland
|39
|41
|3.74
|80
|6
|1
|27
|719.1
|656
|328
|299
|Seattle
|38
|41
|3.81
|79
|6
|1
|17
|707.0
|638
|331
|299
|Texas
|49
|32
|3.82
|81
|6
|3
|15
|719.1
|620
|326
|305
|Toronto
|45
|37
|3.89
|82
|10
|1
|27
|726.2
|665
|343
|314
|L.A. Angels
|44
|39
|4.19
|83
|6
|0
|28
|735.0
|686
|379
|342
|Baltimore
|48
|31
|4.28
|79
|4
|0
|25
|710.1
|694
|361
|338
|Detroit
|35
|45
|4.42
|80
|4
|0
|17
|712.2
|673
|384
|350
|Boston
|40
|42
|4.45
|82
|0
|0
|21
|724.0
|708
|391
|358
|Chicago White Sox
|36
|47
|4.47
|83
|4
|0
|15
|734.2
|670
|399
|365
|Kansas City
|23
|58
|5.24
|81
|4
|1
|11
|706.1
|715
|436
|411
|Oakland
|21
|62
|6.08
|83
|0
|0
|12
|730.0
|778
|526
|493
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|88
|37
|251
|4
|750
|21
|Tampa Bay
|86
|35
|267
|7
|735
|31
|N.Y. Yankees
|87
|45
|259
|1
|709
|17
|Minnesota
|85
|22
|232
|14
|776
|20
|Cleveland
|78
|23
|248
|4
|631
|33
|Seattle
|79
|21
|211
|11
|710
|25
|Texas
|83
|31
|230
|7
|662
|18
|Toronto
|108
|34
|250
|7
|770
|19
|L.A. Angels
|90
|46
|292
|16
|738
|39
|Baltimore
|95
|29
|247
|10
|734
|30
|Detroit
|101
|23
|232
|6
|669
|28
|Boston
|105
|37
|233
|5
|695
|29
|Chicago White Sox
|114
|41
|323
|7
|798
|27
|Kansas City
|94
|27
|293
|3
|654
|37
|Oakland
|122
|53
|362
|16
|645
|41
