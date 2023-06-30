THROUGH JUNE 29

Houston44373.58815121725.0654321288
Tampa Bay56283.59849025742.0621312296
N.Y. Yankees45363.62816224724.0617322291
Minnesota40423.70826117733.0635319301
Cleveland39413.74806127719.1656328299
Seattle38413.81796117707.0638331299
Texas49323.82816315719.1620326305
Toronto45373.898210127726.2665343314
L.A. Angels44394.19836028735.0686379342
Baltimore48314.28794025710.1694361338
Detroit35454.42804017712.2673384350
Boston40424.45820021724.0708391358
Chicago White Sox36474.47834015734.2670399365
Kansas City23585.24814111706.1715436411
Oakland21626.08830012730.0778526493
Houston8837251475021
Tampa Bay8635267773531
N.Y. Yankees8745259170917
Minnesota85222321477620
Cleveland7823248463133
Seattle79212111171025
Texas8331230766218
Toronto10834250777019
L.A. Angels90462921673839
Baltimore95292471073430
Detroit10123232666928
Boston10537233569529
Chicago White Sox11441323779827
Kansas City9427293365437
Oakland122533621664541

