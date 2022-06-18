THROUGH JUNE 17

N.Y. Yankees48162.796410024578.1454187179
Houston40243.03647117564.1458218190
Tampa Bay35293.13645018571.1476242199
Boston35303.55656313581.1490255229
Cleveland33273.55602016532.0453238210
Toronto37273.82646021567.1524264241
Minnesota37293.84666016582.0532267248
Texas31333.84644116571.2505270244
L.A. Angels30363.93667116581.1506278254
Seattle29363.95653011571.2517272251
Detroit24403.99646016561.0508272249
Chicago White Sox30324.17626020557.0529302258
Baltimore29374.27665014585.1597309278
Oakland22444.42664014578.1573308284
Kansas City22415.05634011552.0574330310
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees5025154458317
Houston5530178153621
Tampa Bay6827161655027
Boston7028186755224
Cleveland6425168449121
Toronto6625160352912
Minnesota7619196254319
Texas6028222653923
L.A. Angels7123205751726
Seattle8522194653720
Detroit6515191350017
Chicago White Sox6815243958429
Baltimore7529192446220
Oakland70272091649324
Kansas City6724254744935

