THROUGH JUNE 17
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|48
|16
|2.79
|64
|10
|0
|24
|578.1
|454
|187
|179
|Houston
|40
|24
|3.03
|64
|7
|1
|17
|564.1
|458
|218
|190
|Tampa Bay
|35
|29
|3.13
|64
|5
|0
|18
|571.1
|476
|242
|199
|Boston
|35
|30
|3.55
|65
|6
|3
|13
|581.1
|490
|255
|229
|Cleveland
|33
|27
|3.55
|60
|2
|0
|16
|532.0
|453
|238
|210
|Toronto
|37
|27
|3.82
|64
|6
|0
|21
|567.1
|524
|264
|241
|Minnesota
|37
|29
|3.84
|66
|6
|0
|16
|582.0
|532
|267
|248
|Texas
|31
|33
|3.84
|64
|4
|1
|16
|571.2
|505
|270
|244
|L.A. Angels
|30
|36
|3.93
|66
|7
|1
|16
|581.1
|506
|278
|254
|Seattle
|29
|36
|3.95
|65
|3
|0
|11
|571.2
|517
|272
|251
|Detroit
|24
|40
|3.99
|64
|6
|0
|16
|561.0
|508
|272
|249
|Chicago White Sox
|30
|32
|4.17
|62
|6
|0
|20
|557.0
|529
|302
|258
|Baltimore
|29
|37
|4.27
|66
|5
|0
|14
|585.1
|597
|309
|278
|Oakland
|22
|44
|4.42
|66
|4
|0
|14
|578.1
|573
|308
|284
|Kansas City
|22
|41
|5.05
|63
|4
|0
|11
|552.0
|574
|330
|310
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|50
|25
|154
|4
|583
|17
|Houston
|55
|30
|178
|1
|536
|21
|Tampa Bay
|68
|27
|161
|6
|550
|27
|Boston
|70
|28
|186
|7
|552
|24
|Cleveland
|64
|25
|168
|4
|491
|21
|Toronto
|66
|25
|160
|3
|529
|12
|Minnesota
|76
|19
|196
|2
|543
|19
|Texas
|60
|28
|222
|6
|539
|23
|L.A. Angels
|71
|23
|205
|7
|517
|26
|Seattle
|85
|22
|194
|6
|537
|20
|Detroit
|65
|15
|191
|3
|500
|17
|Chicago White Sox
|68
|15
|243
|9
|584
|29
|Baltimore
|75
|29
|192
|4
|462
|20
|Oakland
|70
|27
|209
|16
|493
|24
|Kansas City
|67
|24
|254
|7
|449
|35
