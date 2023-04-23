THROUGH APRIL 22

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Tampa Bay1832.7921603187.01336058
N.Y. Yankees1383.1121314188.01466765
Houston11103.3221104189.21728470
Minnesota11103.4721206186.21547872
Texas1373.4920102178.01537769
Seattle10113.5821207193.21639077
L.A. Angels10113.9521307184.21609481
Cleveland10113.9521108191.11839284
Baltimore1374.3120305177.21668985
Toronto1294.6521109184.017510395
Detroit7125.0619103170.216010096
Boston11115.1022006194.0192116110
Chicago White Sox7145.4721103184.1194121112
Kansas City5165.5421003186.2198120115
Oakland4178.0821002185.0214173166
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Tampa Bay12106921977
N.Y. Yankees17146502038
Houston22106112037
Minnesota2465002077
Texas1656131827
Seattle1467181966
L.A. Angels151979417212
Cleveland19660215815
Baltimore23854117810
Toronto2986621832
Detroit2996111486
Boston31176902047
Chicago White Sox29169422159
Kansas City3196701755
Oakland3919110415116

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you