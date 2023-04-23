THROUGH APRIL 22
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Tampa Bay
|18
|3
|2.79
|21
|6
|0
|3
|187.0
|133
|60
|58
|N.Y. Yankees
|13
|8
|3.11
|21
|3
|1
|4
|188.0
|146
|67
|65
|Houston
|11
|10
|3.32
|21
|1
|0
|4
|189.2
|172
|84
|70
|Minnesota
|11
|10
|3.47
|21
|2
|0
|6
|186.2
|154
|78
|72
|Texas
|13
|7
|3.49
|20
|1
|0
|2
|178.0
|153
|77
|69
|Seattle
|10
|11
|3.58
|21
|2
|0
|7
|193.2
|163
|90
|77
|L.A. Angels
|10
|11
|3.95
|21
|3
|0
|7
|184.2
|160
|94
|81
|Cleveland
|10
|11
|3.95
|21
|1
|0
|8
|191.1
|183
|92
|84
|Baltimore
|13
|7
|4.31
|20
|3
|0
|5
|177.2
|166
|89
|85
|Toronto
|12
|9
|4.65
|21
|1
|0
|9
|184.0
|175
|103
|95
|Detroit
|7
|12
|5.06
|19
|1
|0
|3
|170.2
|160
|100
|96
|Boston
|11
|11
|5.10
|22
|0
|0
|6
|194.0
|192
|116
|110
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|14
|5.47
|21
|1
|0
|3
|184.1
|194
|121
|112
|Kansas City
|5
|16
|5.54
|21
|0
|0
|3
|186.2
|198
|120
|115
|Oakland
|4
|17
|8.08
|21
|0
|0
|2
|185.0
|214
|173
|166
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Tampa Bay
|12
|10
|69
|2
|197
|7
|N.Y. Yankees
|17
|14
|65
|0
|203
|8
|Houston
|22
|10
|61
|1
|203
|7
|Minnesota
|24
|6
|50
|0
|207
|7
|Texas
|16
|5
|61
|3
|182
|7
|Seattle
|14
|6
|71
|8
|196
|6
|L.A. Angels
|15
|19
|79
|4
|172
|12
|Cleveland
|19
|6
|60
|2
|158
|15
|Baltimore
|23
|8
|54
|1
|178
|10
|Toronto
|29
|8
|66
|2
|183
|2
|Detroit
|29
|9
|61
|1
|148
|6
|Boston
|31
|17
|69
|0
|204
|7
|Chicago White Sox
|29
|16
|94
|2
|215
|9
|Kansas City
|31
|9
|67
|0
|175
|5
|Oakland
|39
|19
|110
|4
|151
|16
