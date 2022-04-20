THROUGH APRIL 19
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|6
|5
|2.48
|11
|2
|0
|4
|101.2
|73
|31
|28
|Baltimore
|3
|8
|2.81
|11
|2
|0
|1
|96.0
|83
|37
|30
|Seattle
|6
|5
|3.03
|11
|0
|0
|2
|95.0
|71
|37
|32
|Chicago White Sox
|6
|3
|3.24
|9
|0
|0
|5
|80.2
|62
|32
|29
|Cleveland
|4
|5
|3.49
|9
|0
|0
|0
|80.0
|62
|38
|31
|Oakland
|7
|5
|3.53
|12
|0
|0
|4
|104.2
|99
|45
|41
|Detroit
|4
|6
|3.54
|10
|0
|0
|3
|89.0
|82
|44
|35
|Houston
|6
|5
|3.55
|11
|1
|0
|3
|96.1
|85
|42
|38
|Tampa Bay
|6
|6
|3.74
|12
|1
|0
|3
|106.0
|84
|53
|44
|Boston
|6
|5
|3.86
|11
|1
|0
|3
|98.0
|82
|44
|42
|Minnesota
|4
|7
|4.12
|11
|1
|0
|0
|96.0
|87
|47
|44
|Toronto
|6
|5
|4.22
|11
|1
|0
|6
|96.0
|81
|47
|45
|L.A. Angels
|7
|5
|4.50
|12
|1
|0
|2
|106.0
|88
|56
|53
|Kansas City
|4
|5
|4.89
|9
|1
|0
|2
|81.0
|82
|44
|44
|Texas
|2
|8
|6.24
|10
|0
|0
|0
|88.0
|100
|65
|61
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|8
|6
|43
|2
|112
|3
|Baltimore
|3
|2
|40
|0
|82
|2
|Seattle
|15
|4
|31
|0
|91
|4
|Chicago White Sox
|6
|5
|37
|1
|94
|4
|Cleveland
|9
|6
|24
|0
|69
|6
|Oakland
|13
|2
|40
|4
|98
|3
|Detroit
|6
|1
|27
|1
|69
|3
|Houston
|7
|8
|39
|1
|91
|3
|Tampa Bay
|14
|7
|38
|1
|118
|6
|Boston
|13
|6
|42
|3
|105
|4
|Minnesota
|15
|2
|40
|1
|89
|2
|Toronto
|13
|4
|33
|0
|83
|3
|L.A. Angels
|17
|3
|42
|4
|95
|3
|Kansas City
|7
|3
|31
|0
|67
|4
|Texas
|21
|10
|35
|0
|93
|4
