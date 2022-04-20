THROUGH APRIL 19

N.Y. Yankees652.4811204101.2733128
Baltimore382.811120196.0833730
Seattle653.031100295.0713732
Chicago White Sox633.24900580.2623229
Cleveland453.49900080.0623831
Oakland753.5312004104.2994541
Detroit463.541000389.0824435
Houston653.551110396.1854238
Tampa Bay663.7412103106.0845344
Boston653.861110398.0824442
Minnesota474.121110096.0874744
Toronto654.221110696.0814745
L.A. Angels754.5012102106.0885653
Kansas City454.89910281.0824444
Texas286.241000088.01006561
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees864321123
Baltimore32400822
Seattle154310914
Chicago White Sox65371944
Cleveland96240696
Oakland132404983
Detroit61271693
Houston78391913
Tampa Bay1473811186
Boston1364231054
Minnesota152401892
Toronto134330833
L.A. Angels173424953
Kansas City73310674
Texas2110350934

