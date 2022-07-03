THROUGH JULY 2
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|50
|27
|2.90
|77
|9
|1
|23
|681.2
|528
|251
|220
|N.Y. Yankees
|58
|21
|2.91
|79
|11
|0
|28
|711.1
|554
|239
|230
|Tampa Bay
|42
|36
|3.31
|78
|5
|0
|21
|695.1
|583
|303
|256
|Boston
|43
|35
|3.65
|78
|6
|3
|17
|695.1
|610
|313
|282
|Minnesota
|45
|36
|3.68
|81
|9
|0
|18
|717.1
|633
|317
|293
|Seattle
|38
|42
|3.73
|80
|5
|0
|16
|706.2
|630
|316
|293
|Texas
|37
|39
|3.90
|76
|5
|1
|17
|675.2
|605
|319
|293
|L.A. Angels
|37
|43
|3.94
|80
|10
|1
|21
|708.1
|629
|340
|310
|Cleveland
|39
|36
|3.99
|75
|2
|0
|20
|668.0
|607
|329
|296
|Baltimore
|35
|44
|4.03
|79
|7
|0
|19
|694.2
|688
|347
|311
|Chicago White Sox
|37
|39
|4.06
|76
|8
|0
|24
|683.0
|634
|360
|308
|Detroit
|30
|46
|4.07
|76
|6
|0
|18
|664.0
|600
|325
|300
|Toronto
|44
|35
|4.07
|79
|6
|0
|23
|703.0
|680
|349
|318
|Oakland
|26
|54
|4.41
|80
|5
|0
|17
|698.1
|674
|369
|342
|Kansas City
|28
|48
|4.92
|76
|5
|0
|16
|668.1
|684
|391
|365
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|66
|34
|219
|2
|666
|21
|N.Y. Yankees
|69
|31
|206
|6
|721
|19
|Tampa Bay
|91
|33
|203
|7
|671
|31
|Boston
|83
|34
|231
|7
|663
|29
|Minnesota
|89
|28
|236
|3
|652
|25
|Seattle
|103
|26
|228
|11
|665
|26
|Texas
|71
|32
|262
|6
|618
|33
|L.A. Angels
|91
|29
|249
|8
|663
|32
|Cleveland
|91
|31
|228
|8
|617
|28
|Baltimore
|83
|34
|222
|4
|561
|23
|Chicago White Sox
|84
|20
|285
|10
|715
|33
|Detroit
|77
|16
|231
|4
|590
|21
|Toronto
|88
|34
|213
|5
|662
|16
|Oakland
|88
|34
|269
|17
|601
|33
|Kansas City
|80
|31
|297
|7
|550
|46
