THROUGH JULY 2

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston50272.90779123681.2528251220
N.Y. Yankees58212.917911028711.1554239230
Tampa Bay42363.31785021695.1583303256
Boston43353.65786317695.1610313282
Minnesota45363.68819018717.1633317293
Seattle38423.73805016706.2630316293
Texas37393.90765117675.2605319293
L.A. Angels37433.948010121708.1629340310
Cleveland39363.99752020668.0607329296
Baltimore35444.03797019694.2688347311
Chicago White Sox37394.06768024683.0634360308
Detroit30464.07766018664.0600325300
Toronto44354.07796023703.0680349318
Oakland26544.41805017698.1674369342
Kansas City28484.92765016668.1684391365
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston6634219266621
N.Y. Yankees6931206672119
Tampa Bay9133203767131
Boston8334231766329
Minnesota8928236365225
Seattle103262281166526
Texas7132262661833
L.A. Angels9129249866332
Cleveland9131228861728
Baltimore8334222456123
Chicago White Sox84202851071533
Detroit7716231459021
Toronto8834213566216
Oakland88342691760133
Kansas City8031297755046

