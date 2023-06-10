THROUGH JUNE 9

Houston36283.29644116572.0510234209
Minnesota32323.45644013574.0480237220
Tampa Bay47193.52669020585.0488240229
Texas40223.64626312548.1476240222
N.Y. Yankees37283.65654118581.2488257236
Cleveland30333.76635123568.0535262237
Toronto36293.76659120578.2511268242
Seattle30324.02626115553.2516271247
Baltimore39244.20634021567.1552281265
L.A. Angels35304.20655023573.2525300268
Detroit26354.44614014542.2508294268
Chicago White Sox29364.62654013574.1523320295
Boston32324.68640017562.0559318292
Kansas City18455.0763319548.1543328309
Oakland15506.5065006568.0614432410
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston6727194460616
Minnesota62181881361119
Tampa Bay6630210656027
Texas5825169551615
N.Y. Yankees7437217158314
Cleveland6118181348724
Toronto8625207760815
Seattle56171591156122
Baltimore72212011058727
L.A. Angels69362351455834
Detroit7417172649023
Chicago White Sox9035250459520
Boston8229190254423
Kansas City6923230253530
Oakland102433011248833

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

