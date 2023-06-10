THROUGH JUNE 9
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|36
|28
|3.29
|64
|4
|1
|16
|572.0
|510
|234
|209
|Minnesota
|32
|32
|3.45
|64
|4
|0
|13
|574.0
|480
|237
|220
|Tampa Bay
|47
|19
|3.52
|66
|9
|0
|20
|585.0
|488
|240
|229
|Texas
|40
|22
|3.64
|62
|6
|3
|12
|548.1
|476
|240
|222
|N.Y. Yankees
|37
|28
|3.65
|65
|4
|1
|18
|581.2
|488
|257
|236
|Cleveland
|30
|33
|3.76
|63
|5
|1
|23
|568.0
|535
|262
|237
|Toronto
|36
|29
|3.76
|65
|9
|1
|20
|578.2
|511
|268
|242
|Seattle
|30
|32
|4.02
|62
|6
|1
|15
|553.2
|516
|271
|247
|Baltimore
|39
|24
|4.20
|63
|4
|0
|21
|567.1
|552
|281
|265
|L.A. Angels
|35
|30
|4.20
|65
|5
|0
|23
|573.2
|525
|300
|268
|Detroit
|26
|35
|4.44
|61
|4
|0
|14
|542.2
|508
|294
|268
|Chicago White Sox
|29
|36
|4.62
|65
|4
|0
|13
|574.1
|523
|320
|295
|Boston
|32
|32
|4.68
|64
|0
|0
|17
|562.0
|559
|318
|292
|Kansas City
|18
|45
|5.07
|63
|3
|1
|9
|548.1
|543
|328
|309
|Oakland
|15
|50
|6.50
|65
|0
|0
|6
|568.0
|614
|432
|410
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|67
|27
|194
|4
|606
|16
|Minnesota
|62
|18
|188
|13
|611
|19
|Tampa Bay
|66
|30
|210
|6
|560
|27
|Texas
|58
|25
|169
|5
|516
|15
|N.Y. Yankees
|74
|37
|217
|1
|583
|14
|Cleveland
|61
|18
|181
|3
|487
|24
|Toronto
|86
|25
|207
|7
|608
|15
|Seattle
|56
|17
|159
|11
|561
|22
|Baltimore
|72
|21
|201
|10
|587
|27
|L.A. Angels
|69
|36
|235
|14
|558
|34
|Detroit
|74
|17
|172
|6
|490
|23
|Chicago White Sox
|90
|35
|250
|4
|595
|20
|Boston
|82
|29
|190
|2
|544
|23
|Kansas City
|69
|23
|230
|2
|535
|30
|Oakland
|102
|43
|301
|12
|488
|33
