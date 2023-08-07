THROUGH AUGUST 6

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston64493.7811362351008.2912473424
Tampa Bay68463.79114110301006.2867446424
Toronto63503.80113111391009.2932460426
Seattle60523.80112102301002.1895464423
Cleveland54583.83112111321000.1920461426
Minnesota59543.8411382261011.1884454431
N.Y. Yankees58543.951126232998.2866480438
Baltimore70424.0411260361004.0932479451
Texas66464.111129322989.2898478452
Boston57544.381112031980.0970517477
L.A. Angels56574.4311371331001.0944542493
Detroit49624.501119025989.2937539495
Chicago White Sox45684.6111350201001.0939558513
Kansas City36775.211135117983.11003602569
Oakland32805.841122019983.01026674638
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston134563786102629
Tampa Bay119423298101944
Toronto1405134716107229
Seattle1243328814102631
Cleveland11534358588540
Minnesota1304031015107730
N.Y. Yankees14060369399235
Baltimore1254535011102148
Texas125393251091027
Boston142543231295237
L.A. Angels1446142330103246
Detroit13236312793337
Chicago White Sox1575943610105740
Kansas City13845389587144
Oakland154704772090048

