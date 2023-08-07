THROUGH AUGUST 6
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|64
|49
|3.78
|113
|6
|2
|35
|1008.2
|912
|473
|424
|Tampa Bay
|68
|46
|3.79
|114
|11
|0
|30
|1006.2
|867
|446
|424
|Toronto
|63
|50
|3.80
|113
|11
|1
|39
|1009.2
|932
|460
|426
|Seattle
|60
|52
|3.80
|112
|10
|2
|30
|1002.1
|895
|464
|423
|Cleveland
|54
|58
|3.83
|112
|11
|1
|32
|1000.1
|920
|461
|426
|Minnesota
|59
|54
|3.84
|113
|8
|2
|26
|1011.1
|884
|454
|431
|N.Y. Yankees
|58
|54
|3.95
|112
|6
|2
|32
|998.2
|866
|480
|438
|Baltimore
|70
|42
|4.04
|112
|6
|0
|36
|1004.0
|932
|479
|451
|Texas
|66
|46
|4.11
|112
|9
|3
|22
|989.2
|898
|478
|452
|Boston
|57
|54
|4.38
|111
|2
|0
|31
|980.0
|970
|517
|477
|L.A. Angels
|56
|57
|4.43
|113
|7
|1
|33
|1001.0
|944
|542
|493
|Detroit
|49
|62
|4.50
|111
|9
|0
|25
|989.2
|937
|539
|495
|Chicago White Sox
|45
|68
|4.61
|113
|5
|0
|20
|1001.0
|939
|558
|513
|Kansas City
|36
|77
|5.21
|113
|5
|1
|17
|983.1
|1003
|602
|569
|Oakland
|32
|80
|5.84
|112
|2
|0
|19
|983.0
|1026
|674
|638
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|134
|56
|378
|6
|1026
|29
|Tampa Bay
|119
|42
|329
|8
|1019
|44
|Toronto
|140
|51
|347
|16
|1072
|29
|Seattle
|124
|33
|288
|14
|1026
|31
|Cleveland
|115
|34
|358
|5
|885
|40
|Minnesota
|130
|40
|310
|15
|1077
|30
|N.Y. Yankees
|140
|60
|369
|3
|992
|35
|Baltimore
|125
|45
|350
|11
|1021
|48
|Texas
|125
|39
|325
|10
|910
|27
|Boston
|142
|54
|323
|12
|952
|37
|L.A. Angels
|144
|61
|423
|30
|1032
|46
|Detroit
|132
|36
|312
|7
|933
|37
|Chicago White Sox
|157
|59
|436
|10
|1057
|40
|Kansas City
|138
|45
|389
|5
|871
|44
|Oakland
|154
|70
|477
|20
|900
|48
