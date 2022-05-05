THROUGH MAY 4
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|18
|7
|2.60
|25
|3
|0
|10
|224.2
|183
|70
|65
|Houston
|14
|11
|3.23
|25
|3
|0
|6
|220.1
|178
|88
|79
|Tampa Bay
|15
|10
|3.26
|25
|2
|0
|7
|221.0
|174
|101
|80
|Minnesota
|15
|10
|3.27
|25
|3
|0
|4
|220.0
|183
|83
|80
|Seattle
|12
|13
|3.48
|25
|0
|0
|3
|217.0
|188
|96
|84
|Detroit
|8
|15
|3.49
|23
|2
|0
|5
|201.1
|175
|96
|78
|Toronto
|16
|10
|3.56
|26
|2
|0
|13
|232.1
|211
|104
|92
|Chicago White Sox
|11
|13
|3.57
|24
|2
|0
|9
|212.0
|177
|97
|84
|Boston
|10
|15
|3.64
|25
|2
|0
|5
|222.1
|182
|100
|90
|L.A. Angels
|16
|10
|3.68
|26
|3
|0
|8
|230.0
|183
|101
|94
|Baltimore
|9
|16
|3.88
|25
|3
|0
|4
|218.0
|204
|106
|94
|Cleveland
|11
|13
|3.91
|24
|0
|0
|4
|209.2
|178
|104
|91
|Oakland
|10
|15
|3.94
|25
|2
|0
|7
|221.2
|200
|106
|97
|Texas
|10
|14
|4.23
|24
|1
|0
|4
|213.0
|187
|107
|100
|Kansas City
|8
|15
|4.57
|23
|3
|0
|4
|205.0
|193
|109
|104
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|16
|11
|76
|3
|230
|7
|Houston
|22
|17
|72
|1
|195
|9
|Tampa Bay
|22
|11
|65
|2
|230
|13
|Minnesota
|25
|5
|70
|1
|214
|4
|Seattle
|30
|8
|82
|0
|206
|5
|Detroit
|19
|2
|62
|1
|161
|6
|Toronto
|24
|6
|67
|0
|225
|5
|Chicago White Sox
|17
|9
|101
|4
|235
|15
|Boston
|28
|11
|88
|6
|223
|9
|L.A. Angels
|27
|10
|76
|4
|198
|4
|Baltimore
|22
|12
|81
|0
|184
|9
|Cleveland
|22
|11
|71
|2
|194
|8
|Oakland
|23
|9
|76
|5
|199
|11
|Texas
|33
|13
|90
|1
|217
|7
|Kansas City
|22
|8
|85
|4
|160
|8
