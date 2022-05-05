THROUGH MAY 4

N.Y. Yankees1872.60253010224.21837065
Houston14113.2325306220.11788879
Tampa Bay15103.2625207221.017410180
Minnesota15103.2725304220.01838380
Seattle12133.4825003217.01889684
Detroit8153.4923205201.11759678
Toronto16103.56262013232.121110492
Chicago White Sox11133.5724209212.01779784
Boston10153.6425205222.118210090
L.A. Angels16103.6826308230.018310194
Baltimore9163.8825304218.020410694
Cleveland11133.9124004209.217810491
Oakland10153.9425207221.220010697
Texas10144.2324104213.0187107100
Kansas City8154.5723304205.0193109104
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees16117632307
Houston22177211959
Tampa Bay221165223013
Minnesota2557012144
Seattle3088202065
Detroit1926211616
Toronto2466702255
Chicago White Sox179101423515
Boston28118862239
L.A. Angels27107641984
Baltimore22128101849
Cleveland22117121948
Oakland23976519911
Texas33139012177
Kansas City2288541608

