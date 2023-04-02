THROUGH APRIL 1

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Minnesota200.00220218.0600
Tampa Bay201.00210018.01222
Kansas City021.50200018.01543
L.A. Angels111.59200117.01133
Seattle122.00310127.022116
Cleveland212.42310126.01777
Houston213.33300227.0321010
N.Y. Yankees113.50210018.01677
Chicago White Sox124.68300125.0221413
Texas205.00200018.0211010
Toronto115.29200117.0251310
Oakland116.50200118.0161413
Baltimore117.64200117.2221815
Boston119.00200018.0281818
Detroit029.00200016.0191616
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Minnesota01100160
Tampa Bay0050160
Kansas City0060170
L.A. Angels1071170
Seattle20110222
Cleveland1260243
Houston3260321
N.Y. Yankees2260291
Chicago White Sox24120291
Texas1051201
Toronto2081160
Oakland10101152
Baltimore4450171
Boston52130192
Detroit32100222

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you