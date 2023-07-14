THROUGH JULY 13

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston50413.66915126814.0734368331
Minnesota45463.68918218814.0693353333
Tampa Bay58353.70939025823.0698357338
Seattle45443.74897220795.0705368330
N.Y. Yankees49423.80916226812.0715380343
Cleveland45453.81908128810.1748372343
Toronto50413.859110131809.2742376346
Texas52394.01916316805.1720383359
Baltimore54354.14894027799.1768394368
Boston48434.33911026805.0785424387
L.A. Angels45464.42916029802.0753434394
Detroit39504.47896018795.2742432395
Chicago White Sox38544.53924017818.1760449412
Kansas City26655.27914113790.1813492463
Oakland25676.05921014809.0865577544
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston10143284484324
Minnesota95262551587022
Tampa Bay9641291782735
Seattle89232281178525
N.Y. Yankees9950298178324
Cleveland9128273471135
Toronto11736265886720
Texas9834257773018
Baltimore107332721182134
Boston11739260776831
L.A. Angels106533372080342
Detroit11030252674531
Chicago White Sox12545350788530
Kansas City10631330372041
Oakland130603971872543

