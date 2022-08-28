THROUGH AUGUST 27

Houston81473.05128122381134.2896427385
N.Y. Yankees78493.29127140381142.1922442418
Tampa Bay69573.3512670361122.2981482418
Seattle69583.6112760321134.01010487455
Cleveland67583.6712581341109.1981501452
L.A. Angels54733.81127162271125.0983533476
Baltimore67593.84126110371116.21094521477
Toronto68573.8812570341112.01048529480
Minnesota64613.92125130231109.01003521483
Detroit49783.9612770281106.21031546487
Chicago White Sox63644.04127131381133.01057573508
Texas58684.0612691301121.01023563506
Oakland47814.2912860281128.21065582538
Boston62654.4612783291134.01095612562
Kansas City51774.7212870271122.11177647588
Houston108553715114846
N.Y. Yankees1245333810113732
Tampa Bay131563008110545
Seattle1494235819108441
Cleveland1304634111105443
L.A. Angels1314742414108451
Baltimore13650337595836
Toronto1455833411107523
Minnesota146443667103938
Detroit11743391892838
Chicago White Sox1353643313112849
Texas1315744212103056
Oakland146504112994351
Boston1386140314107144
Kansas City140454811193571

