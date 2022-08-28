THROUGH AUGUST 27
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|81
|47
|3.05
|128
|12
|2
|38
|1134.2
|896
|427
|385
|N.Y. Yankees
|78
|49
|3.29
|127
|14
|0
|38
|1142.1
|922
|442
|418
|Tampa Bay
|69
|57
|3.35
|126
|7
|0
|36
|1122.2
|981
|482
|418
|Seattle
|69
|58
|3.61
|127
|6
|0
|32
|1134.0
|1010
|487
|455
|Cleveland
|67
|58
|3.67
|125
|8
|1
|34
|1109.1
|981
|501
|452
|L.A. Angels
|54
|73
|3.81
|127
|16
|2
|27
|1125.0
|983
|533
|476
|Baltimore
|67
|59
|3.84
|126
|11
|0
|37
|1116.2
|1094
|521
|477
|Toronto
|68
|57
|3.88
|125
|7
|0
|34
|1112.0
|1048
|529
|480
|Minnesota
|64
|61
|3.92
|125
|13
|0
|23
|1109.0
|1003
|521
|483
|Detroit
|49
|78
|3.96
|127
|7
|0
|28
|1106.2
|1031
|546
|487
|Chicago White Sox
|63
|64
|4.04
|127
|13
|1
|38
|1133.0
|1057
|573
|508
|Texas
|58
|68
|4.06
|126
|9
|1
|30
|1121.0
|1023
|563
|506
|Oakland
|47
|81
|4.29
|128
|6
|0
|28
|1128.2
|1065
|582
|538
|Boston
|62
|65
|4.46
|127
|8
|3
|29
|1134.0
|1095
|612
|562
|Kansas City
|51
|77
|4.72
|128
|7
|0
|27
|1122.1
|1177
|647
|588
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|108
|55
|371
|5
|1148
|46
|N.Y. Yankees
|124
|53
|338
|10
|1137
|32
|Tampa Bay
|131
|56
|300
|8
|1105
|45
|Seattle
|149
|42
|358
|19
|1084
|41
|Cleveland
|130
|46
|341
|11
|1054
|43
|L.A. Angels
|131
|47
|424
|14
|1084
|51
|Baltimore
|136
|50
|337
|5
|958
|36
|Toronto
|145
|58
|334
|11
|1075
|23
|Minnesota
|146
|44
|366
|7
|1039
|38
|Detroit
|117
|43
|391
|8
|928
|38
|Chicago White Sox
|135
|36
|433
|13
|1128
|49
|Texas
|131
|57
|442
|12
|1030
|56
|Oakland
|146
|50
|411
|29
|943
|51
|Boston
|138
|61
|403
|14
|1071
|44
|Kansas City
|140
|45
|481
|11
|935
|71
