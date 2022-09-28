THROUGH SEPTEMBER 27
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|102
|53
|2.92
|155
|17
|3
|50
|1381.1
|1076
|499
|448
|N.Y. Yankees
|95
|59
|3.34
|154
|15
|1
|45
|1381.2
|1131
|547
|513
|Tampa Bay
|85
|69
|3.40
|154
|10
|0
|44
|1372.2
|1202
|586
|519
|Cleveland
|86
|68
|3.52
|154
|8
|1
|47
|1382.0
|1196
|607
|541
|Seattle
|83
|70
|3.57
|153
|10
|0
|38
|1363.0
|1209
|581
|540
|L.A. Angels
|68
|86
|3.87
|154
|17
|2
|34
|1364.0
|1201
|649
|586
|Chicago White Sox
|76
|78
|3.91
|154
|14
|2
|44
|1377.2
|1269
|684
|598
|Toronto
|87
|68
|3.94
|155
|8
|0
|43
|1381.1
|1312
|661
|604
|Baltimore
|80
|74
|3.97
|154
|15
|2
|43
|1365.2
|1337
|656
|603
|Minnesota
|75
|79
|4.03
|154
|16
|0
|27
|1369.0
|1265
|656
|613
|Detroit
|61
|92
|4.06
|153
|8
|0
|34
|1340.0
|1250
|674
|604
|Texas
|66
|87
|4.20
|153
|10
|1
|35
|1357.0
|1268
|703
|634
|Boston
|73
|81
|4.54
|154
|9
|4
|35
|1366.0
|1337
|752
|689
|Oakland
|56
|98
|4.61
|154
|7
|0
|33
|1355.2
|1335
|745
|695
|Kansas City
|63
|91
|4.69
|154
|9
|0
|32
|1349.0
|1418
|768
|703
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|130
|58
|436
|6
|1442
|55
|N.Y. Yankees
|152
|62
|417
|10
|1386
|38
|Tampa Bay
|166
|65
|368
|12
|1325
|51
|Cleveland
|165
|55
|419
|14
|1315
|46
|Seattle
|171
|55
|422
|24
|1311
|44
|L.A. Angels
|165
|59
|515
|22
|1304
|59
|Chicago White Sox
|158
|46
|503
|14
|1370
|63
|Toronto
|177
|73
|409
|15
|1340
|26
|Baltimore
|163
|61
|417
|7
|1149
|43
|Minnesota
|179
|60
|456
|19
|1276
|46
|Detroit
|157
|53
|472
|9
|1117
|55
|Texas
|154
|68
|547
|16
|1249
|64
|Boston
|171
|70
|506
|17
|1284
|56
|Oakland
|187
|67
|482
|32
|1128
|59
|Kansas City
|166
|64
|570
|15
|1127
|80
