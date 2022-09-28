THROUGH SEPTEMBER 27

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston102532.92155173501381.11076499448
N.Y. Yankees95593.34154151451381.21131547513
Tampa Bay85693.40154100441372.21202586519
Cleveland86683.5215481471382.01196607541
Seattle83703.57153100381363.01209581540
L.A. Angels68863.87154172341364.01201649586
Chicago White Sox76783.91154142441377.21269684598
Toronto87683.9415580431381.11312661604
Baltimore80743.97154152431365.21337656603
Minnesota75794.03154160271369.01265656613
Detroit61924.0615380341340.01250674604
Texas66874.20153101351357.01268703634
Boston73814.5415494351366.01337752689
Oakland56984.6115470331355.21335745695
Kansas City63914.6915490321349.01418768703
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston130584366144255
N.Y. Yankees1526241710138638
Tampa Bay1666536812132551
Cleveland1655541914131546
Seattle1715542224131144
L.A. Angels1655951522130459
Chicago White Sox1584650314137063
Toronto1777340915134026
Baltimore163614177114943
Minnesota1796045619127646
Detroit157534729111755
Texas1546854716124964
Boston1717050617128456
Oakland1876748232112859
Kansas City1666457015112780

