THROUGH SEPTEMBER 7

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Seattle79613.69140142411252.21131564514
Toronto77633.72140131471250.01134572516
Tampa Bay85563.78141130391253.11089559527
Houston80613.9214162391259.11158607549
Minnesota73673.95140102321254.01126582550
Cleveland67743.96141131411261.21178600555
N.Y. Yankees70703.9714062351242.21086601548
Baltimore88514.0213990441248.01157589558
Texas76634.31139103261235.21145623592
Detroit64764.44140120341245.21172667615
Boston72684.5314030401237.01247673623
L.A. Angels65764.7214181411245.01220728653
Chicago White Sox54864.9214050241239.21194732678
Kansas City44975.2114163191227.01255753710
Oakland43975.6114040261228.21285815766
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Seattle1544435116126136
Toronto1715741021131035
Tampa Bay146493869127857
Houston176684626126532
Minnesota1685339316130745
Cleveland153464567113853
N.Y. Yankees173764405124046
Baltimore1575541514125352
Texas1754942017115435
Detroit165454168116344
Boston1857342316121545
L.A. Angels1827754939126861
Chicago White Sox1957857113129052
Kansas City185684737110751
Oakland1878359828112363

