THROUGH SEPTEMBER 7
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Seattle
|79
|61
|3.69
|140
|14
|2
|41
|1252.2
|1131
|564
|514
|Toronto
|77
|63
|3.72
|140
|13
|1
|47
|1250.0
|1134
|572
|516
|Tampa Bay
|85
|56
|3.78
|141
|13
|0
|39
|1253.1
|1089
|559
|527
|Houston
|80
|61
|3.92
|141
|6
|2
|39
|1259.1
|1158
|607
|549
|Minnesota
|73
|67
|3.95
|140
|10
|2
|32
|1254.0
|1126
|582
|550
|Cleveland
|67
|74
|3.96
|141
|13
|1
|41
|1261.2
|1178
|600
|555
|N.Y. Yankees
|70
|70
|3.97
|140
|6
|2
|35
|1242.2
|1086
|601
|548
|Baltimore
|88
|51
|4.02
|139
|9
|0
|44
|1248.0
|1157
|589
|558
|Texas
|76
|63
|4.31
|139
|10
|3
|26
|1235.2
|1145
|623
|592
|Detroit
|64
|76
|4.44
|140
|12
|0
|34
|1245.2
|1172
|667
|615
|Boston
|72
|68
|4.53
|140
|3
|0
|40
|1237.0
|1247
|673
|623
|L.A. Angels
|65
|76
|4.72
|141
|8
|1
|41
|1245.0
|1220
|728
|653
|Chicago White Sox
|54
|86
|4.92
|140
|5
|0
|24
|1239.2
|1194
|732
|678
|Kansas City
|44
|97
|5.21
|141
|6
|3
|19
|1227.0
|1255
|753
|710
|Oakland
|43
|97
|5.61
|140
|4
|0
|26
|1228.2
|1285
|815
|766
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Seattle
|154
|44
|351
|16
|1261
|36
|Toronto
|171
|57
|410
|21
|1310
|35
|Tampa Bay
|146
|49
|386
|9
|1278
|57
|Houston
|176
|68
|462
|6
|1265
|32
|Minnesota
|168
|53
|393
|16
|1307
|45
|Cleveland
|153
|46
|456
|7
|1138
|53
|N.Y. Yankees
|173
|76
|440
|5
|1240
|46
|Baltimore
|157
|55
|415
|14
|1253
|52
|Texas
|175
|49
|420
|17
|1154
|35
|Detroit
|165
|45
|416
|8
|1163
|44
|Boston
|185
|73
|423
|16
|1215
|45
|L.A. Angels
|182
|77
|549
|39
|1268
|61
|Chicago White Sox
|195
|78
|571
|13
|1290
|52
|Kansas City
|185
|68
|473
|7
|1107
|51
|Oakland
|187
|83
|598
|28
|1123
|63
