THROUGH SEPTEMBER 20

Houston98512.90149173481327.11022474428
Tampa Bay82663.35148100431316.21147555490
N.Y. Yankees89583.37147140431320.01086527494
Seattle81663.47147100371312.01154546506
Cleveland81673.5614881441326.01153588525
L.A. Angels65833.85148172321313.01149621561
Chicago White Sox76723.88148142441324.21204652571
Toronto84643.9314880421319.01246628576
Baltimore76713.93147130421301.21281617569
Minnesota73753.99148150271317.01211629584
Detroit57914.0914880321295.01214657589
Texas63844.2314791341303.01227678613
Boston72754.4414793351309.01269705646
Oakland54944.5314870321302.21267705656
Kansas City59894.7214890291294.11372742679
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston122584276138553
Tampa Bay1566334711127850
N.Y. Yankees1456039510132136
Seattle1675340223127143
Cleveland1605441014125545
L.A. Angels1615750022125358
Chicago White Sox1524249014132659
Toronto1736938413126824
Baltimore158573946109940
Minnesota1736044319122645
Detroit151514549108553
Texas1496552915120263
Boston1566747616123251
Oakland1816247030108957
Kansas City1645654113108377

