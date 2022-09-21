THROUGH SEPTEMBER 20
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|98
|51
|2.90
|149
|17
|3
|48
|1327.1
|1022
|474
|428
|Tampa Bay
|82
|66
|3.35
|148
|10
|0
|43
|1316.2
|1147
|555
|490
|N.Y. Yankees
|89
|58
|3.37
|147
|14
|0
|43
|1320.0
|1086
|527
|494
|Seattle
|81
|66
|3.47
|147
|10
|0
|37
|1312.0
|1154
|546
|506
|Cleveland
|81
|67
|3.56
|148
|8
|1
|44
|1326.0
|1153
|588
|525
|L.A. Angels
|65
|83
|3.85
|148
|17
|2
|32
|1313.0
|1149
|621
|561
|Chicago White Sox
|76
|72
|3.88
|148
|14
|2
|44
|1324.2
|1204
|652
|571
|Toronto
|84
|64
|3.93
|148
|8
|0
|42
|1319.0
|1246
|628
|576
|Baltimore
|76
|71
|3.93
|147
|13
|0
|42
|1301.2
|1281
|617
|569
|Minnesota
|73
|75
|3.99
|148
|15
|0
|27
|1317.0
|1211
|629
|584
|Detroit
|57
|91
|4.09
|148
|8
|0
|32
|1295.0
|1214
|657
|589
|Texas
|63
|84
|4.23
|147
|9
|1
|34
|1303.0
|1227
|678
|613
|Boston
|72
|75
|4.44
|147
|9
|3
|35
|1309.0
|1269
|705
|646
|Oakland
|54
|94
|4.53
|148
|7
|0
|32
|1302.2
|1267
|705
|656
|Kansas City
|59
|89
|4.72
|148
|9
|0
|29
|1294.1
|1372
|742
|679
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|122
|58
|427
|6
|1385
|53
|Tampa Bay
|156
|63
|347
|11
|1278
|50
|N.Y. Yankees
|145
|60
|395
|10
|1321
|36
|Seattle
|167
|53
|402
|23
|1271
|43
|Cleveland
|160
|54
|410
|14
|1255
|45
|L.A. Angels
|161
|57
|500
|22
|1253
|58
|Chicago White Sox
|152
|42
|490
|14
|1326
|59
|Toronto
|173
|69
|384
|13
|1268
|24
|Baltimore
|158
|57
|394
|6
|1099
|40
|Minnesota
|173
|60
|443
|19
|1226
|45
|Detroit
|151
|51
|454
|9
|1085
|53
|Texas
|149
|65
|529
|15
|1202
|63
|Boston
|156
|67
|476
|16
|1232
|51
|Oakland
|181
|62
|470
|30
|1089
|57
|Kansas City
|164
|56
|541
|13
|1083
|77
