THROUGH MAY 27
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|30
|21
|3.20
|51
|4
|1
|15
|452.2
|393
|180
|161
|Minnesota
|27
|25
|3.46
|52
|3
|0
|12
|468.0
|397
|195
|180
|Seattle
|27
|25
|3.53
|52
|5
|1
|14
|466.2
|408
|202
|183
|Tampa Bay
|38
|16
|3.71
|54
|8
|0
|15
|480.0
|414
|205
|198
|Texas
|33
|18
|3.72
|51
|4
|2
|10
|452.1
|398
|203
|187
|N.Y. Yankees
|31
|23
|3.72
|54
|3
|1
|15
|483.2
|412
|219
|200
|Cleveland
|22
|29
|3.78
|51
|4
|1
|20
|457.2
|432
|213
|192
|Toronto
|27
|26
|4.06
|53
|7
|1
|13
|469.2
|430
|237
|212
|Baltimore
|33
|19
|4.14
|52
|4
|0
|16
|469.2
|447
|229
|216
|L.A. Angels
|28
|25
|4.20
|53
|5
|0
|17
|469.2
|429
|250
|219
|Detroit
|24
|26
|4.40
|50
|4
|0
|13
|446.0
|417
|238
|218
|Boston
|28
|24
|4.69
|52
|0
|0
|14
|457.0
|444
|258
|238
|Chicago White Sox
|22
|32
|4.83
|54
|3
|0
|10
|474.2
|456
|279
|255
|Kansas City
|15
|38
|5.26
|53
|1
|1
|8
|463.1
|469
|287
|271
|Oakland
|10
|44
|6.81
|54
|0
|0
|4
|473.0
|524
|378
|358
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|53
|19
|138
|1
|494
|12
|Minnesota
|50
|11
|158
|11
|516
|18
|Seattle
|41
|14
|127
|9
|467
|16
|Tampa Bay
|54
|23
|168
|5
|447
|27
|Texas
|50
|20
|140
|5
|420
|14
|N.Y. Yankees
|58
|30
|185
|1
|487
|13
|Cleveland
|51
|15
|143
|2
|387
|21
|Toronto
|72
|22
|179
|7
|489
|13
|Baltimore
|64
|17
|172
|9
|474
|24
|L.A. Angels
|56
|31
|191
|13
|463
|29
|Detroit
|65
|16
|134
|3
|396
|15
|Boston
|73
|26
|156
|2
|433
|17
|Chicago White Sox
|74
|30
|211
|3
|489
|14
|Kansas City
|64
|22
|211
|2
|449
|25
|Oakland
|89
|38
|256
|11
|407
|28
