THROUGH MAY 27

Houston30213.20514115452.2393180161
Minnesota27253.46523012468.0397195180
Seattle27253.53525114466.2408202183
Tampa Bay38163.71548015480.0414205198
Texas33183.72514210452.1398203187
N.Y. Yankees31233.72543115483.2412219200
Cleveland22293.78514120457.2432213192
Toronto27264.06537113469.2430237212
Baltimore33194.14524016469.2447229216
L.A. Angels28254.20535017469.2429250219
Detroit24264.40504013446.0417238218
Boston28244.69520014457.0444258238
Chicago White Sox22324.83543010474.2456279255
Kansas City15385.2653118463.1469287271
Oakland10446.8154004473.0524378358
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston5319138149412
Minnesota50111581151618
Seattle4114127946716
Tampa Bay5423168544727
Texas5020140542014
N.Y. Yankees5830185148713
Cleveland5115143238721
Toronto7222179748913
Baltimore6417172947424
L.A. Angels56311911346329
Detroit6516134339615
Boston7326156243317
Chicago White Sox7430211348914
Kansas City6422211244925
Oakland89382561140728

