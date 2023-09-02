Through September 2
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|4662
|739
|1243
|284
|15
|185
|709
|.267
|Boston
|4636
|667
|1223
|291
|15
|160
|640
|.264
|Toronto
|4645
|616
|1206
|243
|12
|159
|587
|.260
|Tampa Bay
|4562
|720
|1183
|229
|20
|194
|690
|.259
|Houston
|4668
|685
|1199
|234
|14
|178
|663
|.257
|Baltimore
|4536
|665
|1156
|253
|23
|156
|645
|.255
|L.A. Angels
|4585
|640
|1144
|215
|23
|196
|616
|.250
|Cleveland
|4591
|548
|1140
|247
|25
|103
|511
|.248
|Seattle
|4540
|641
|1110
|243
|10
|174
|618
|.244
|Kansas City
|4557
|543
|1100
|220
|36
|132
|523
|.241
|Chicago White Sox
|4611
|560
|1112
|223
|12
|149
|537
|.241
|Minnesota
|4557
|608
|1090
|225
|17
|190
|583
|.239
|Detroit
|4557
|531
|1064
|199
|22
|137
|509
|.233
|N.Y. Yankees
|4419
|571
|1006
|170
|13
|194
|550
|.228
|Oakland
|4437
|492
|995
|190
|18
|138
|474
|.224
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Seattle
|76
|58
|1201.2
|1073
|328
|1216
|3.63
|Toronto
|74
|61
|1206.0
|1091
|396
|1259
|3.71
|Tampa Bay
|82
|53
|1195.2
|1043
|370
|1203
|3.82
|Cleveland
|65
|70
|1206.0
|1113
|430
|1086
|3.84
|Minnesota
|70
|65
|1210.0
|1079
|375
|1273
|3.92
|Houston
|77
|59
|1214.1
|1120
|446
|1218
|3.94
|N.Y. Yankees
|66
|69
|1197.2
|1041
|435
|1195
|3.98
|Baltimore
|83
|51
|1202.0
|1116
|402
|1208
|4.04
|Texas
|75
|59
|1189.2
|1071
|396
|1115
|4.09
|Detroit
|61
|74
|1202.2
|1139
|397
|1128
|4.50
|Boston
|69
|66
|1192.0
|1209
|402
|1166
|4.55
|L.A. Angels
|64
|71
|1192.0
|1161
|525
|1230
|4.72
|Chicago White Sox
|53
|82
|1196.0
|1141
|547
|1251
|4.86
|Kansas City
|42
|94
|1182.0
|1203
|465
|1077
|5.20
|Oakland
|40
|95
|1182.2
|1246
|567
|1088
|5.68
