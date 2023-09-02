Through September 2

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas4662739124328415185709.267
Boston4636667122329115160640.264
Toronto4645616120624312159587.260
Tampa Bay4562720118322920194690.259
Houston4668685119923414178663.257
Baltimore4536665115625323156645.255
L.A. Angels4585640114421523196616.250
Cleveland4591548114024725103511.248
Seattle4540641111024310174618.244
Kansas City4557543110022036132523.241
Chicago White Sox4611560111222312149537.241
Minnesota4557608109022517190583.239
Detroit4557531106419922137509.233
N.Y. Yankees4419571100617013194550.228
Oakland443749299519018138474.224

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Seattle76581201.2107332812163.63
Toronto74611206.0109139612593.71
Tampa Bay82531195.2104337012033.82
Cleveland65701206.0111343010863.84
Minnesota70651210.0107937512733.92
Houston77591214.1112044612183.94
N.Y. Yankees66691197.2104143511953.98
Baltimore83511202.0111640212084.04
Texas75591189.2107139611154.09
Detroit61741202.2113939711284.50
Boston69661192.0120940211664.55
L.A. Angels64711192.0116152512304.72
Chicago White Sox53821196.0114154712514.86
Kansas City42941182.0120346510775.20
Oakland40951182.2124656710885.68

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you