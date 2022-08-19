Through August 19

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto399455310512225148540.263
Chicago White Sox412450510722018102479.260
Cleveland403051610192162193491.253
Minnesota392952299019512142504.252
Boston408253110292679112507.252
Houston400755498721311164539.246
Kansas City403046098718129101441.245
Texas400352696716615141497.242
N.Y. Yankees39936079641717195580.241
Tampa Bay392048593220414106461.238
Baltimore397549794121216120469.237
Seattle396249291817513133470.232
L.A. Angels392345589415424131436.228
Detroit39583848951691771367.226
Oakland38984038381867104377.215

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston77431062.284034310683.05
N.Y. Yankees73461068.287032010763.34
Tampa Bay63541040.291528010043.41
Seattle65541061.094934210153.69
Cleveland63551046.19423269803.79
L.A. Angels51671047.292039210163.91
Toronto63541039.09773129873.92
Baltimore61571042.210143219003.92
Minnesota61551029.09343439673.97
Chicago White Sox61581063.0100240510714.00
Detroit45751044.29813738694.05
Texas53651050.09554239694.09
Oakland43761043.29863768804.30
Boston59601062.010103779954.36
Kansas City48721051.110944518834.68

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

