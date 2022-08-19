Through August 19
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|3994
|553
|1051
|222
|5
|148
|540
|.263
|Chicago White Sox
|4124
|505
|1072
|201
|8
|102
|479
|.260
|Cleveland
|4030
|516
|1019
|216
|21
|93
|491
|.253
|Minnesota
|3929
|522
|990
|195
|12
|142
|504
|.252
|Boston
|4082
|531
|1029
|267
|9
|112
|507
|.252
|Houston
|4007
|554
|987
|213
|11
|164
|539
|.246
|Kansas City
|4030
|460
|987
|181
|29
|101
|441
|.245
|Texas
|4003
|526
|967
|166
|15
|141
|497
|.242
|N.Y. Yankees
|3993
|607
|964
|171
|7
|195
|580
|.241
|Tampa Bay
|3920
|485
|932
|204
|14
|106
|461
|.238
|Baltimore
|3975
|497
|941
|212
|16
|120
|469
|.237
|Seattle
|3962
|492
|918
|175
|13
|133
|470
|.232
|L.A. Angels
|3923
|455
|894
|154
|24
|131
|436
|.228
|Detroit
|3958
|384
|895
|169
|17
|71
|367
|.226
|Oakland
|3898
|403
|838
|186
|7
|104
|377
|.215
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|77
|43
|1062.2
|840
|343
|1068
|3.05
|N.Y. Yankees
|73
|46
|1068.2
|870
|320
|1076
|3.34
|Tampa Bay
|63
|54
|1040.2
|915
|280
|1004
|3.41
|Seattle
|65
|54
|1061.0
|949
|342
|1015
|3.69
|Cleveland
|63
|55
|1046.1
|942
|326
|980
|3.79
|L.A. Angels
|51
|67
|1047.2
|920
|392
|1016
|3.91
|Toronto
|63
|54
|1039.0
|977
|312
|987
|3.92
|Baltimore
|61
|57
|1042.2
|1014
|321
|900
|3.92
|Minnesota
|61
|55
|1029.0
|934
|343
|967
|3.97
|Chicago White Sox
|61
|58
|1063.0
|1002
|405
|1071
|4.00
|Detroit
|45
|75
|1044.2
|981
|373
|869
|4.05
|Texas
|53
|65
|1050.0
|955
|423
|969
|4.09
|Oakland
|43
|76
|1043.2
|986
|376
|880
|4.30
|Boston
|59
|60
|1062.0
|1010
|377
|995
|4.36
|Kansas City
|48
|72
|1051.1
|1094
|451
|883
|4.68
