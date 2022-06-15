Through June 15

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto2060279530119475271.257
Boston2143290547148560283.255
Minnesota2133281535106474269.251
Cleveland19382644851051346254.250
N.Y. Yankees203430950685398291.249
Chicago White Sox206624150897351226.246
L.A. Angels210227250896878263.242
Kansas City2064233494971546221.239
Houston2055255487103778248.237
Seattle207925349293867244.237
Texas207826549076577248.236
Tampa Bay2031255472951058242.232
Baltimore2134253492103963240.231
Detroit197316843681931162.221
Oakland2049207432101745191.211

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees4516551.14391465602.81
Houston3824546.14461775103.06
Tampa Bay3526547.04641565253.21
Boston3329554.14651825343.57
Toronto3625539.14911545013.59
Cleveland3027504.04231614733.64
Detroit2437534.04701794723.81
Minnesota3628565.05161915323.85
Texas2932544.24832185183.87
L.A. Angels2934556.14851974943.90
Seattle2834544.24951885133.98
Chicago White Sox2931540.05132395714.08
Baltimore2736558.15681904384.35
Oakland2142552.15381944714.42
Kansas City2041534.05622464255.17

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

