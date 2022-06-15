Through June 15
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|2060
|279
|530
|119
|4
|75
|271
|.257
|Boston
|2143
|290
|547
|148
|5
|60
|283
|.255
|Minnesota
|2133
|281
|535
|106
|4
|74
|269
|.251
|Cleveland
|1938
|264
|485
|105
|13
|46
|254
|.250
|N.Y. Yankees
|2034
|309
|506
|85
|3
|98
|291
|.249
|Chicago White Sox
|2066
|241
|508
|97
|3
|51
|226
|.246
|L.A. Angels
|2102
|272
|508
|96
|8
|78
|263
|.242
|Kansas City
|2064
|233
|494
|97
|15
|46
|221
|.239
|Houston
|2055
|255
|487
|103
|7
|78
|248
|.237
|Seattle
|2079
|253
|492
|93
|8
|67
|244
|.237
|Texas
|2078
|265
|490
|76
|5
|77
|248
|.236
|Tampa Bay
|2031
|255
|472
|95
|10
|58
|242
|.232
|Baltimore
|2134
|253
|492
|103
|9
|63
|240
|.231
|Detroit
|1973
|168
|436
|81
|9
|31
|162
|.221
|Oakland
|2049
|207
|432
|101
|7
|45
|191
|.211
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|45
|16
|551.1
|439
|146
|560
|2.81
|Houston
|38
|24
|546.1
|446
|177
|510
|3.06
|Tampa Bay
|35
|26
|547.0
|464
|156
|525
|3.21
|Boston
|33
|29
|554.1
|465
|182
|534
|3.57
|Toronto
|36
|25
|539.1
|491
|154
|501
|3.59
|Cleveland
|30
|27
|504.0
|423
|161
|473
|3.64
|Detroit
|24
|37
|534.0
|470
|179
|472
|3.81
|Minnesota
|36
|28
|565.0
|516
|191
|532
|3.85
|Texas
|29
|32
|544.2
|483
|218
|518
|3.87
|L.A. Angels
|29
|34
|556.1
|485
|197
|494
|3.90
|Seattle
|28
|34
|544.2
|495
|188
|513
|3.98
|Chicago White Sox
|29
|31
|540.0
|513
|239
|571
|4.08
|Baltimore
|27
|36
|558.1
|568
|190
|438
|4.35
|Oakland
|21
|42
|552.1
|538
|194
|471
|4.42
|Kansas City
|20
|41
|534.0
|562
|246
|425
|5.17
