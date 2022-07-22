Through July 22

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto31714288301784119415.262
Chicago White Sox3216406825160680385.257
Boston3216430823210791409.256
Minnesota317142179916010117407.252
Cleveland30443917581651771371.249
N.Y. Yankees31445047691316160479.245
Kansas City31013597561422376342.244
Houston30814137381528131404.240
Tampa Bay30883887421641186367.240
Texas310141474212310118392.239
Seattle310838573514611103368.236
Baltimore31163867261691395364.233
L.A. Angels305536370212014105350.230
Detroit30812957041271654282.228
Oakland3103313656142772290.211

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston6132824.26412708342.99
N.Y. Yankees6430846.26762378613.13
Tampa Bay5141821.27082308023.37
Seattle5142826.27342627873.53
Cleveland4644797.17242637383.87
Minnesota5044833.17612757523.92
Baltimore4646813.27912566843.94
L.A. Angels3953812.27212957743.95
Toronto5043826.07802457813.97
Chicago White Sox4646826.07603328503.98
Boston4845829.17532997944.04
Texas4249813.17493147454.05
Detroit3856817.07562826984.12
Oakland3362832.17843087184.31
Kansas City3656808.08403546704.80

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

