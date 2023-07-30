Through July 30
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|3662
|606
|998
|229
|11
|144
|581
|.273
|Boston
|3560
|521
|943
|231
|14
|116
|499
|.265
|Toronto
|3610
|479
|947
|188
|9
|123
|454
|.262
|L.A. Angels
|3574
|526
|917
|168
|17
|162
|507
|.257
|Tampa Bay
|3575
|553
|909
|187
|16
|154
|530
|.254
|Cleveland
|3594
|436
|911
|194
|21
|79
|409
|.253
|Houston
|3565
|504
|890
|174
|9
|135
|487
|.250
|Baltimore
|3505
|502
|870
|194
|17
|122
|486
|.248
|Chicago White Sox
|3625
|446
|867
|175
|10
|119
|433
|.239
|Minnesota
|3581
|469
|851
|181
|15
|140
|446
|.238
|Kansas City
|3542
|401
|834
|173
|28
|96
|386
|.235
|Seattle
|3487
|471
|813
|183
|8
|124
|454
|.233
|Detroit
|3552
|411
|822
|155
|17
|98
|398
|.231
|N.Y. Yankees
|3406
|454
|785
|136
|12
|144
|436
|.230
|Oakland
|3492
|387
|781
|144
|17
|100
|372
|.224
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Toronto
|59
|46
|936.2
|854
|324
|1008
|3.78
|Houston
|59
|46
|938.2
|854
|339
|965
|3.82
|Tampa Bay
|63
|44
|945.2
|808
|320
|962
|3.83
|N.Y. Yankees
|55
|49
|927.2
|808
|339
|909
|3.85
|Seattle
|53
|51
|929.1
|839
|273
|944
|3.85
|Cleveland
|52
|53
|940.1
|865
|330
|834
|3.87
|Minnesota
|54
|52
|950.1
|831
|295
|1020
|3.89
|Baltimore
|63
|41
|933.0
|890
|323
|936
|4.19
|Texas
|60
|45
|927.2
|845
|311
|833
|4.22
|Boston
|56
|48
|918.0
|888
|297
|899
|4.25
|L.A. Angels
|54
|51
|929.0
|877
|385
|960
|4.41
|Detroit
|47
|58
|937.2
|874
|295
|876
|4.46
|Chicago White Sox
|43
|63
|942.0
|882
|411
|1010
|4.60
|Kansas City
|31
|75
|921.1
|940
|377
|828
|5.27
|Oakland
|30
|76
|933.0
|974
|447
|848
|5.84
