Through July 30

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas366260699822911144581.273
Boston356052194323114116499.265
Toronto36104799471889123454.262
L.A. Angels357452691716817162507.257
Tampa Bay357555390918716154530.254
Cleveland35944369111942179409.253
Houston35655048901749135487.250
Baltimore350550287019417122486.248
Chicago White Sox362544686717510119433.239
Minnesota358146985118115140446.238
Kansas City35424018341732896386.235
Seattle34874718131838124454.233
Detroit35524118221551798398.231
N.Y. Yankees340645478513612144436.230
Oakland349238778114417100372.224

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Toronto5946936.285432410083.78
Houston5946938.28543399653.82
Tampa Bay6344945.28083209623.83
N.Y. Yankees5549927.28083399093.85
Seattle5351929.18392739443.85
Cleveland5253940.18653308343.87
Minnesota5452950.183129510203.89
Baltimore6341933.08903239364.19
Texas6045927.28453118334.22
Boston5648918.08882978994.25
L.A. Angels5451929.08773859604.41
Detroit4758937.28742958764.46
Chicago White Sox4363942.088241110104.60
Kansas City3175921.19403778285.27
Oakland3076933.09744478485.84

