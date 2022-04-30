Through April 30
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|L.A. Angels
|694
|104
|179
|38
|4
|27
|99
|.258
|Cleveland
|679
|91
|170
|37
|7
|20
|90
|.250
|Toronto
|709
|87
|177
|33
|0
|28
|86
|.250
|N.Y. Yankees
|663
|97
|165
|31
|1
|29
|91
|.249
|Tampa Bay
|651
|86
|160
|32
|4
|18
|82
|.246
|Seattle
|675
|94
|160
|35
|5
|20
|91
|.237
|Detroit
|613
|59
|139
|21
|3
|8
|59
|.227
|Boston
|702
|75
|159
|43
|1
|12
|74
|.226
|Texas
|674
|86
|149
|26
|0
|18
|81
|.221
|Minnesota
|634
|76
|139
|26
|1
|20
|69
|.219
|Baltimore
|663
|60
|142
|33
|1
|10
|59
|.214
|Houston
|666
|79
|142
|32
|1
|24
|77
|.213
|Oakland
|655
|80
|138
|31
|3
|17
|72
|.211
|Kansas City
|588
|59
|123
|22
|3
|11
|55
|.209
|Chicago White Sox
|615
|60
|127
|26
|1
|17
|55
|.207
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|14
|6
|180.2
|144
|65
|192
|2.84
|Tampa Bay
|12
|8
|175.0
|131
|54
|182
|2.98
|Minnesota
|11
|9
|176.0
|148
|61
|169
|3.27
|Seattle
|11
|9
|176.0
|149
|60
|169
|3.27
|Boston
|9
|12
|186.1
|153
|76
|187
|3.43
|Detroit
|6
|13
|166.1
|147
|52
|135
|3.46
|L.A. Angels
|14
|7
|187.0
|137
|63
|175
|3.56
|Houston
|11
|9
|177.1
|155
|63
|168
|3.65
|Oakland
|10
|10
|175.2
|151
|61
|163
|3.69
|Baltimore
|6
|14
|172.0
|158
|66
|150
|3.77
|Toronto
|13
|8
|187.1
|172
|57
|177
|3.89
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|12
|167.0
|149
|86
|182
|3.99
|Cleveland
|8
|12
|172.2
|153
|52
|154
|4.07
|Kansas City
|7
|11
|161.0
|159
|58
|138
|4.70
|Texas
|6
|14
|176.0
|160
|81
|185
|4.76
