Through April 30

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
L.A. Angels6941041793842799.258
Cleveland679911703772090.250
Toronto709871773302886.250
N.Y. Yankees663971653112991.249
Tampa Bay651861603241882.246
Seattle675941603552091.237
Detroit61359139213859.227
Boston702751594311274.226
Texas674861492601881.221
Minnesota634761392612069.219
Baltimore663601423311059.214
Houston666791423212477.213
Oakland655801383131772.211
Kansas City588591232231155.209
Chicago White Sox615601272611755.207

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees146180.2144651922.84
Tampa Bay128175.0131541822.98
Minnesota119176.0148611693.27
Seattle119176.0149601693.27
Boston912186.1153761873.43
Detroit613166.1147521353.46
L.A. Angels147187.0137631753.56
Houston119177.1155631683.65
Oakland1010175.2151611633.69
Baltimore614172.0158661503.77
Toronto138187.1172571773.89
Chicago White Sox712167.0149861823.99
Cleveland812172.2153521544.07
Kansas City711161.0159581384.70
Texas614176.0160811854.76

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

