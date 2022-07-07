Through July 7
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Boston
|2839
|383
|740
|191
|6
|77
|367
|.261
|Toronto
|2821
|386
|726
|163
|4
|108
|375
|.257
|Chicago White Sox
|2793
|342
|714
|140
|6
|65
|323
|.256
|Minnesota
|2866
|386
|724
|148
|9
|105
|373
|.253
|Cleveland
|2703
|341
|656
|144
|16
|62
|323
|.243
|N.Y. Yankees
|2715
|421
|658
|111
|4
|139
|399
|.242
|Houston
|2684
|363
|648
|131
|8
|119
|355
|.241
|Kansas City
|2700
|316
|649
|127
|20
|70
|302
|.240
|Texas
|2725
|352
|649
|101
|7
|105
|332
|.238
|Tampa Bay
|2753
|340
|655
|138
|11
|77
|323
|.238
|Seattle
|2771
|333
|650
|133
|11
|86
|318
|.235
|Detroit
|2649
|259
|614
|107
|16
|49
|250
|.232
|L.A. Angels
|2753
|337
|639
|116
|13
|99
|326
|.232
|Baltimore
|2804
|341
|645
|150
|11
|86
|323
|.230
|Oakland
|2732
|266
|576
|129
|7
|60
|246
|.211
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|59
|23
|736.1
|574
|210
|743
|2.90
|Houston
|53
|28
|717.2
|560
|237
|712
|3.02
|Tampa Bay
|45
|37
|730.1
|622
|211
|709
|3.29
|Seattle
|41
|42
|733.2
|649
|239
|698
|3.64
|Minnesota
|47
|38
|754.1
|672
|245
|687
|3.66
|Boston
|45
|37
|733.1
|642
|253
|703
|3.67
|L.A. Angels
|38
|45
|734.0
|650
|259
|688
|3.89
|Texas
|37
|43
|710.1
|642
|275
|650
|3.93
|Detroit
|34
|47
|709.0
|638
|250
|614
|4.00
|Baltimore
|39
|44
|732.2
|719
|235
|599
|4.03
|Cleveland
|40
|40
|709.0
|650
|246
|655
|4.05
|Toronto
|45
|38
|737.0
|709
|228
|688
|4.08
|Chicago White Sox
|39
|41
|721.0
|674
|302
|750
|4.16
|Oakland
|28
|56
|733.1
|702
|273
|628
|4.30
|Kansas City
|30
|50
|703.0
|720
|316
|578
|4.97
