Through July 7

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Boston2839383740191677367.261
Toronto28213867261634108375.257
Chicago White Sox2793342714140665323.256
Minnesota28663867241489105373.253
Cleveland27033416561441662323.243
N.Y. Yankees27154216581114139399.242
Houston26843636481318119355.241
Kansas City27003166491272070302.240
Texas27253526491017105332.238
Tampa Bay27533406551381177323.238
Seattle27713336501331186318.235
Detroit26492596141071649250.232
L.A. Angels27533376391161399326.232
Baltimore28043416451501186323.230
Oakland2732266576129760246.211

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees5923736.15742107432.90
Houston5328717.25602377123.02
Tampa Bay4537730.16222117093.29
Seattle4142733.26492396983.64
Minnesota4738754.16722456873.66
Boston4537733.16422537033.67
L.A. Angels3845734.06502596883.89
Texas3743710.16422756503.93
Detroit3447709.06382506144.00
Baltimore3944732.27192355994.03
Cleveland4040709.06502466554.05
Toronto4538737.07092286884.08
Chicago White Sox3941721.06743027504.16
Oakland2856733.17022736284.30
Kansas City3050703.07203165784.97

