Through May 7
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Tampa Bay
|1152
|217
|319
|69
|4
|69
|207
|.277
|Boston
|1212
|207
|331
|79
|2
|46
|198
|.273
|Texas
|1094
|205
|289
|63
|3
|43
|199
|.264
|Baltimore
|1112
|184
|289
|62
|3
|41
|177
|.260
|Toronto
|1171
|163
|302
|64
|2
|37
|152
|.258
|L.A. Angels
|1158
|176
|298
|47
|2
|45
|173
|.257
|Houston
|1110
|148
|267
|53
|1
|30
|142
|.241
|Chicago White Sox
|1170
|138
|274
|62
|1
|35
|135
|.234
|Kansas City
|1144
|131
|266
|60
|10
|31
|123
|.233
|Oakland
|1140
|136
|265
|49
|5
|37
|130
|.232
|Detroit
|1095
|115
|251
|55
|2
|27
|113
|.229
|N.Y. Yankees
|1101
|133
|251
|39
|3
|40
|126
|.228
|Minnesota
|1135
|152
|255
|49
|6
|45
|145
|.225
|Cleveland
|1107
|120
|247
|56
|5
|18
|110
|.223
|Seattle
|1106
|145
|246
|59
|2
|35
|143
|.222
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|27
|7
|303.2
|230
|105
|298
|2.90
|Houston
|17
|16
|295.2
|260
|99
|317
|3.35
|Minnesota
|19
|15
|305.1
|248
|97
|335
|3.36
|N.Y. Yankees
|18
|16
|300.0
|242
|109
|316
|3.54
|Seattle
|16
|17
|300.2
|260
|98
|298
|3.56
|Texas
|19
|13
|283.1
|242
|92
|265
|3.65
|Cleveland
|15
|18
|298.0
|283
|90
|245
|3.87
|L.A. Angels
|19
|15
|301.2
|261
|126
|303
|4.00
|Toronto
|20
|14
|299.0
|278
|98
|316
|4.15
|Detroit
|15
|17
|288.0
|259
|92
|249
|4.50
|Baltimore
|22
|11
|292.2
|290
|104
|294
|4.58
|Boston
|21
|14
|310.0
|309
|103
|296
|4.79
|Chicago White Sox
|11
|23
|300.1
|309
|147
|343
|5.54
|Kansas City
|8
|26
|297.2
|320
|126
|290
|5.81
|Oakland
|8
|26
|300.0
|343
|179
|252
|7.29
