Through May 7

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Tampa Bay115221731969469207.277
Boston121220733179246198.273
Texas109420528963343199.264
Baltimore111218428962341177.260
Toronto117116330264237152.258
L.A. Angels115817629847245173.257
Houston111014826753130142.241
Chicago White Sox117013827462135135.234
Kansas City1144131266601031123.233
Oakland114013626549537130.232
Detroit109511525155227113.229
N.Y. Yankees110113325139340126.228
Minnesota113515225549645145.225
Cleveland110712024756518110.223
Seattle110614524659235143.222

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Tampa Bay277303.22301052982.90
Houston1716295.2260993173.35
Minnesota1915305.1248973353.36
N.Y. Yankees1816300.02421093163.54
Seattle1617300.2260982983.56
Texas1913283.1242922653.65
Cleveland1518298.0283902453.87
L.A. Angels1915301.22611263034.00
Toronto2014299.0278983164.15
Detroit1517288.0259922494.50
Baltimore2211292.22901042944.58
Boston2114310.03091032964.79
Chicago White Sox1123300.13091473435.54
Kansas City826297.23201262905.81
Oakland826300.03431792527.29

