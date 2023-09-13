Through September 13

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas5002793133330316203759.266
Boston5000721131531518171689.263
Houston5019752130225016198726.259
Toronto4972667129026514168634.259
Baltimore4909741127328025170717.259
Tampa Bay4932775127424822209743.258
L.A. Angels4952679122622725209653.248
Cleveland4968586123026027110549.248
Seattle4926695120425911194670.244
Minnesota4900671118424120205644.242
Kansas City4902594118723839144573.242
Chicago White Sox4942600118724013157576.240
Detroit4865569114321323144547.235
Oakland4773537107620719156517.225
N.Y. Yankees4749609106918513203588.225

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Seattle80651297.1117336313083.73
Toronto80651295.0117243313563.73
Tampa Bay89571297.1112339913293.77
Minnesota76691299.0116040513623.91
Cleveland69771304.2121147011713.94
N.Y. Yankees73721291.2113246312963.96
Houston82641304.1120147913103.98
Baltimore91531292.0121342712914.05
Texas80641280.2118543912034.29
Detroit66781282.2119842512044.39
Boston73721282.0129644612704.60
L.A. Angels68781291.0126756113044.68
Chicago White Sox56891282.2123158813394.89
Kansas City451011268.0129649411395.25
Oakland46991271.2131961811595.52

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you