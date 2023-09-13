Through September 13
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|5002
|793
|1333
|303
|16
|203
|759
|.266
|Boston
|5000
|721
|1315
|315
|18
|171
|689
|.263
|Houston
|5019
|752
|1302
|250
|16
|198
|726
|.259
|Toronto
|4972
|667
|1290
|265
|14
|168
|634
|.259
|Baltimore
|4909
|741
|1273
|280
|25
|170
|717
|.259
|Tampa Bay
|4932
|775
|1274
|248
|22
|209
|743
|.258
|L.A. Angels
|4952
|679
|1226
|227
|25
|209
|653
|.248
|Cleveland
|4968
|586
|1230
|260
|27
|110
|549
|.248
|Seattle
|4926
|695
|1204
|259
|11
|194
|670
|.244
|Minnesota
|4900
|671
|1184
|241
|20
|205
|644
|.242
|Kansas City
|4902
|594
|1187
|238
|39
|144
|573
|.242
|Chicago White Sox
|4942
|600
|1187
|240
|13
|157
|576
|.240
|Detroit
|4865
|569
|1143
|213
|23
|144
|547
|.235
|Oakland
|4773
|537
|1076
|207
|19
|156
|517
|.225
|N.Y. Yankees
|4749
|609
|1069
|185
|13
|203
|588
|.225
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Seattle
|80
|65
|1297.1
|1173
|363
|1308
|3.73
|Toronto
|80
|65
|1295.0
|1172
|433
|1356
|3.73
|Tampa Bay
|89
|57
|1297.1
|1123
|399
|1329
|3.77
|Minnesota
|76
|69
|1299.0
|1160
|405
|1362
|3.91
|Cleveland
|69
|77
|1304.2
|1211
|470
|1171
|3.94
|N.Y. Yankees
|73
|72
|1291.2
|1132
|463
|1296
|3.96
|Houston
|82
|64
|1304.1
|1201
|479
|1310
|3.98
|Baltimore
|91
|53
|1292.0
|1213
|427
|1291
|4.05
|Texas
|80
|64
|1280.2
|1185
|439
|1203
|4.29
|Detroit
|66
|78
|1282.2
|1198
|425
|1204
|4.39
|Boston
|73
|72
|1282.0
|1296
|446
|1270
|4.60
|L.A. Angels
|68
|78
|1291.0
|1267
|561
|1304
|4.68
|Chicago White Sox
|56
|89
|1282.2
|1231
|588
|1339
|4.89
|Kansas City
|45
|101
|1268.0
|1296
|494
|1139
|5.25
|Oakland
|46
|99
|1271.2
|1319
|618
|1159
|5.52
