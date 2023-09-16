Through September 16
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|5106
|815
|1362
|308
|16
|209
|781
|.267
|Boston
|5099
|731
|1339
|320
|18
|174
|697
|.263
|Houston
|5084
|760
|1318
|253
|16
|202
|734
|.259
|Tampa Bay
|5039
|791
|1303
|255
|24
|213
|759
|.259
|Toronto
|5062
|672
|1303
|267
|14
|170
|639
|.257
|Baltimore
|4997
|745
|1282
|281
|26
|173
|721
|.257
|Cleveland
|5047
|603
|1257
|267
|27
|114
|564
|.249
|L.A. Angels
|5017
|683
|1238
|229
|25
|212
|657
|.247
|Seattle
|4993
|701
|1220
|261
|11
|195
|675
|.244
|Kansas City
|4968
|605
|1206
|240
|39
|148
|584
|.243
|Minnesota
|5012
|695
|1213
|246
|21
|211
|668
|.242
|Chicago White Sox
|5040
|605
|1205
|243
|13
|159
|581
|.239
|Detroit
|4975
|591
|1174
|217
|23
|149
|569
|.236
|N.Y. Yankees
|4857
|624
|1098
|192
|13
|205
|602
|.226
|Oakland
|4832
|542
|1083
|208
|19
|158
|522
|.224
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Seattle
|81
|66
|1315.1
|1187
|370
|1333
|3.73
|Tampa Bay
|92
|57
|1324.1
|1134
|405
|1368
|3.75
|Toronto
|81
|67
|1322.0
|1200
|447
|1383
|3.78
|Minnesota
|78
|70
|1326.0
|1182
|410
|1393
|3.90
|Cleveland
|70
|78
|1323.0
|1229
|477
|1197
|3.94
|Houston
|83
|65
|1321.1
|1212
|486
|1332
|3.96
|N.Y. Yankees
|75
|73
|1317.2
|1161
|473
|1324
|3.98
|Baltimore
|91
|56
|1319.0
|1237
|432
|1310
|4.05
|Texas
|82
|65
|1306.2
|1209
|450
|1227
|4.30
|Detroit
|68
|79
|1309.2
|1214
|435
|1236
|4.36
|Boston
|74
|74
|1308.0
|1318
|455
|1297
|4.58
|L.A. Angels
|68
|80
|1308.0
|1287
|565
|1322
|4.71
|Chicago White Sox
|56
|92
|1309.2
|1265
|599
|1372
|4.94
|Kansas City
|47
|101
|1286.0
|1308
|499
|1157
|5.19
|Oakland
|46
|101
|1288.2
|1339
|631
|1169
|5.55
