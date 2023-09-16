Through September 16

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas5106815136230816209781.267
Boston5099731133932018174697.263
Houston5084760131825316202734.259
Tampa Bay5039791130325524213759.259
Toronto5062672130326714170639.257
Baltimore4997745128228126173721.257
Cleveland5047603125726727114564.249
L.A. Angels5017683123822925212657.247
Seattle4993701122026111195675.244
Kansas City4968605120624039148584.243
Minnesota5012695121324621211668.242
Chicago White Sox5040605120524313159581.239
Detroit4975591117421723149569.236
N.Y. Yankees4857624109819213205602.226
Oakland4832542108320819158522.224

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Seattle81661315.1118737013333.73
Tampa Bay92571324.1113440513683.75
Toronto81671322.0120044713833.78
Minnesota78701326.0118241013933.90
Cleveland70781323.0122947711973.94
Houston83651321.1121248613323.96
N.Y. Yankees75731317.2116147313243.98
Baltimore91561319.0123743213104.05
Texas82651306.2120945012274.30
Detroit68791309.2121443512364.36
Boston74741308.0131845512974.58
L.A. Angels68801308.0128756513224.71
Chicago White Sox56921309.2126559913724.94
Kansas City471011286.0130849911575.19
Oakland461011288.2133963111695.55

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

