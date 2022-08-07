Through August 7
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|3659
|517
|967
|203
|5
|139
|504
|.264
|Chicago White Sox
|3710
|458
|951
|182
|8
|92
|436
|.256
|Boston
|3748
|488
|947
|245
|9
|105
|466
|.253
|Minnesota
|3612
|486
|906
|185
|11
|133
|470
|.251
|Cleveland
|3645
|467
|915
|196
|19
|85
|444
|.251
|Kansas City
|3640
|415
|893
|164
|26
|91
|397
|.245
|N.Y. Yankees
|3614
|570
|883
|154
|6
|185
|544
|.244
|Houston
|3631
|486
|879
|192
|9
|151
|471
|.242
|Texas
|3637
|479
|868
|151
|12
|132
|452
|.239
|Tampa Bay
|3586
|436
|858
|187
|12
|96
|413
|.239
|Baltimore
|3611
|453
|854
|199
|14
|109
|427
|.236
|Seattle
|3623
|439
|842
|163
|12
|121
|421
|.232
|L.A. Angels
|3582
|421
|820
|144
|20
|122
|402
|.229
|Detroit
|3586
|354
|816
|155
|17
|65
|339
|.228
|Oakland
|3536
|370
|763
|171
|7
|94
|346
|.216
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|70
|39
|965.2
|744
|305
|971
|2.99
|N.Y. Yankees
|70
|38
|968.0
|786
|284
|986
|3.24
|Tampa Bay
|57
|50
|951.2
|842
|258
|912
|3.45
|Seattle
|58
|51
|969.0
|866
|312
|912
|3.68
|Baltimore
|56
|51
|947.2
|921
|294
|816
|3.84
|Toronto
|59
|48
|950.0
|886
|284
|908
|3.89
|L.A. Angels
|46
|62
|953.2
|845
|353
|931
|3.92
|Chicago White Sox
|54
|53
|958.0
|888
|372
|966
|3.92
|Cleveland
|55
|52
|947.1
|868
|306
|873
|3.93
|Detroit
|43
|66
|949.2
|878
|342
|802
|4.02
|Minnesota
|57
|50
|949.0
|860
|322
|885
|4.04
|Texas
|48
|59
|952.0
|865
|375
|884
|4.05
|Oakland
|41
|67
|946.2
|890
|339
|808
|4.27
|Boston
|54
|55
|971.0
|928
|345
|915
|4.31
|Kansas City
|43
|65
|947.1
|975
|413
|791
|4.69
