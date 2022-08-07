Through August 7

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto36595179672035139504.264
Chicago White Sox3710458951182892436.256
Boston37484889472459105466.253
Minnesota361248690618511133470.251
Cleveland36454679151961985444.251
Kansas City36404158931642691397.245
N.Y. Yankees36145708831546185544.244
Houston36314868791929151471.242
Texas363747986815112132452.239
Tampa Bay35864368581871296413.239
Baltimore361145385419914109427.236
Seattle362343984216312121421.232
L.A. Angels358242182014420122402.229
Detroit35863548161551765339.228
Oakland3536370763171794346.216

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston7039965.27443059712.99
N.Y. Yankees7038968.07862849863.24
Tampa Bay5750951.28422589123.45
Seattle5851969.08663129123.68
Baltimore5651947.29212948163.84
Toronto5948950.08862849083.89
L.A. Angels4662953.28453539313.92
Chicago White Sox5453958.08883729663.92
Cleveland5552947.18683068733.93
Detroit4366949.28783428024.02
Minnesota5750949.08603228854.04
Texas4859952.08653758844.05
Oakland4167946.28903398084.27
Boston5455971.09283459154.31
Kansas City4365947.19754137914.69

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

