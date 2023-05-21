Through May 21

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Tampa Bay159928643688590275.273
Texas155828442189560274.270
Boston1582258426105358248.269
L.A. Angels160823542066560231.261
Toronto159421140888249198.256
Baltimore154323239081858224.253
Houston150719937077340191.246
Chicago White Sox161019839086350195.242
N.Y. Yankees158022237559671214.237
Minnesota156021736276762207.232
Kansas City1568183361821145175.230
Cleveland146615933772926146.230
Seattle151220034677446191.229
Oakland158117636264653170.229
Detroit146415333471236148.228

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston2619400.23581284383.26
Tampa Bay3413417.03321463973.32
Minnesota2521415.03451384533.40
Seattle2223404.23641174003.60
N.Y. Yankees2820427.23701624383.72
Texas2817399.13501253783.85
Cleveland2024395.23891183333.91
Toronto2521408.23681514253.99
Baltimore3016413.03921454224.10
Detroit2023384.03491203344.41
L.A. Angels2423414.23841654014.43
Boston2620407.04071433864.84
Chicago White Sox1829414.24131784405.06
Kansas City1433409.14081783965.19
Oakland1037415.04682283557.00

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you