Through May 21
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Tampa Bay
|1599
|286
|436
|88
|5
|90
|275
|.273
|Texas
|1558
|284
|421
|89
|5
|60
|274
|.270
|Boston
|1582
|258
|426
|105
|3
|58
|248
|.269
|L.A. Angels
|1608
|235
|420
|66
|5
|60
|231
|.261
|Toronto
|1594
|211
|408
|88
|2
|49
|198
|.256
|Baltimore
|1543
|232
|390
|81
|8
|58
|224
|.253
|Houston
|1507
|199
|370
|77
|3
|40
|191
|.246
|Chicago White Sox
|1610
|198
|390
|86
|3
|50
|195
|.242
|N.Y. Yankees
|1580
|222
|375
|59
|6
|71
|214
|.237
|Minnesota
|1560
|217
|362
|76
|7
|62
|207
|.232
|Kansas City
|1568
|183
|361
|82
|11
|45
|175
|.230
|Cleveland
|1466
|159
|337
|72
|9
|26
|146
|.230
|Seattle
|1512
|200
|346
|77
|4
|46
|191
|.229
|Oakland
|1581
|176
|362
|64
|6
|53
|170
|.229
|Detroit
|1464
|153
|334
|71
|2
|36
|148
|.228
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|26
|19
|400.2
|358
|128
|438
|3.26
|Tampa Bay
|34
|13
|417.0
|332
|146
|397
|3.32
|Minnesota
|25
|21
|415.0
|345
|138
|453
|3.40
|Seattle
|22
|23
|404.2
|364
|117
|400
|3.60
|N.Y. Yankees
|28
|20
|427.2
|370
|162
|438
|3.72
|Texas
|28
|17
|399.1
|350
|125
|378
|3.85
|Cleveland
|20
|24
|395.2
|389
|118
|333
|3.91
|Toronto
|25
|21
|408.2
|368
|151
|425
|3.99
|Baltimore
|30
|16
|413.0
|392
|145
|422
|4.10
|Detroit
|20
|23
|384.0
|349
|120
|334
|4.41
|L.A. Angels
|24
|23
|414.2
|384
|165
|401
|4.43
|Boston
|26
|20
|407.0
|407
|143
|386
|4.84
|Chicago White Sox
|18
|29
|414.2
|413
|178
|440
|5.06
|Kansas City
|14
|33
|409.1
|408
|178
|396
|5.19
|Oakland
|10
|37
|415.0
|468
|228
|355
|7.00
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.