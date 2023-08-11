Through August 11

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas3995659108425412162632.271
Toronto4025523104920810135497.261
Boston3922558102525414128535.261
Tampa Bay392160399919718170578.255
L.A. Angels3946567100318719174547.254
Baltimore387756798121921134550.253
Houston39355579801869150539.249
Cleveland39324639762122284434.248
Kansas City391945493519331111436.239
Chicago White Sox395147993918811127464.238
Minnesota394251593319716157491.237
Seattle38275199052009138501.236
Detroit389745591617918107437.235
N.Y. Yankees376549487215112159475.232
Oakland376740983615518111394.222

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Toronto65521043.295135511003.73
Seattle62521020.190229410463.74
Cleveland56601036.19523659253.76
Tampa Bay69481033.289233410403.80
Houston66501034.293538510493.80
Minnesota60571044.192831411193.87
N.Y. Yankees59561023.288937610173.97
Texas68471015.29143339344.06
Baltimore71441031.096336310484.09
Boston60551016.010073339904.35
L.A. Angels58581028.096443510584.41
Detroit52631025.29643289694.47
Chicago White Sox47691028.096445610954.58
Kansas City37801017.010303979035.16
Oakland33821010.010504899305.77

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you