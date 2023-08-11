Through August 11
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|3995
|659
|1084
|254
|12
|162
|632
|.271
|Toronto
|4025
|523
|1049
|208
|10
|135
|497
|.261
|Boston
|3922
|558
|1025
|254
|14
|128
|535
|.261
|Tampa Bay
|3921
|603
|999
|197
|18
|170
|578
|.255
|L.A. Angels
|3946
|567
|1003
|187
|19
|174
|547
|.254
|Baltimore
|3877
|567
|981
|219
|21
|134
|550
|.253
|Houston
|3935
|557
|980
|186
|9
|150
|539
|.249
|Cleveland
|3932
|463
|976
|212
|22
|84
|434
|.248
|Kansas City
|3919
|454
|935
|193
|31
|111
|436
|.239
|Chicago White Sox
|3951
|479
|939
|188
|11
|127
|464
|.238
|Minnesota
|3942
|515
|933
|197
|16
|157
|491
|.237
|Seattle
|3827
|519
|905
|200
|9
|138
|501
|.236
|Detroit
|3897
|455
|916
|179
|18
|107
|437
|.235
|N.Y. Yankees
|3765
|494
|872
|151
|12
|159
|475
|.232
|Oakland
|3767
|409
|836
|155
|18
|111
|394
|.222
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Toronto
|65
|52
|1043.2
|951
|355
|1100
|3.73
|Seattle
|62
|52
|1020.1
|902
|294
|1046
|3.74
|Cleveland
|56
|60
|1036.1
|952
|365
|925
|3.76
|Tampa Bay
|69
|48
|1033.2
|892
|334
|1040
|3.80
|Houston
|66
|50
|1034.2
|935
|385
|1049
|3.80
|Minnesota
|60
|57
|1044.1
|928
|314
|1119
|3.87
|N.Y. Yankees
|59
|56
|1023.2
|889
|376
|1017
|3.97
|Texas
|68
|47
|1015.2
|914
|333
|934
|4.06
|Baltimore
|71
|44
|1031.0
|963
|363
|1048
|4.09
|Boston
|60
|55
|1016.0
|1007
|333
|990
|4.35
|L.A. Angels
|58
|58
|1028.0
|964
|435
|1058
|4.41
|Detroit
|52
|63
|1025.2
|964
|328
|969
|4.47
|Chicago White Sox
|47
|69
|1028.0
|964
|456
|1095
|4.58
|Kansas City
|37
|80
|1017.0
|1030
|397
|903
|5.16
|Oakland
|33
|82
|1010.0
|1050
|489
|930
|5.77
