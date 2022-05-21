Through May 21

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Cleveland1224169302621033166.247
L.A. Angels136819833564555191.245
N.Y. Yankees125918730955255175.245
Boston132616032186330157.242
Minnesota127316230670140154.240
Tampa Bay130716831160838157.238
Toronto127414230063139141.235
Kansas City1278137298541027127.233
Chicago White Sox126813529453133127.232
Houston132717330865456169.232
Seattle133015530855641150.232
Baltimore134413930763331132.228
Texas125515827642340145.220
Detroit125510627548520104.219
Oakland131413627158725127.206

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees2810340.12761033532.86
Houston2515352.12841113212.91
Minnesota2316345.03001123353.37
Tampa Bay2316349.2286953413.42
L.A. Angels2417363.22871223213.44
Toronto2118342.23081013103.60
Detroit1326338.12891172883.67
Chicago White Sox1919340.03031463643.71
Oakland1724362.23251253213.75
Boston1722347.22871213423.81
Baltimore1624353.03341242953.82
Cleveland1719318.22691122864.01
Texas1820337.02961413344.03
Seattle1723348.03201303414.14
Kansas City1424336.03311362624.53

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

