Through May 21
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Cleveland
|1224
|169
|302
|62
|10
|33
|166
|.247
|L.A. Angels
|1368
|198
|335
|64
|5
|55
|191
|.245
|N.Y. Yankees
|1259
|187
|309
|55
|2
|55
|175
|.245
|Boston
|1326
|160
|321
|86
|3
|30
|157
|.242
|Minnesota
|1273
|162
|306
|70
|1
|40
|154
|.240
|Tampa Bay
|1307
|168
|311
|60
|8
|38
|157
|.238
|Toronto
|1274
|142
|300
|63
|1
|39
|141
|.235
|Kansas City
|1278
|137
|298
|54
|10
|27
|127
|.233
|Chicago White Sox
|1268
|135
|294
|53
|1
|33
|127
|.232
|Houston
|1327
|173
|308
|65
|4
|56
|169
|.232
|Seattle
|1330
|155
|308
|55
|6
|41
|150
|.232
|Baltimore
|1344
|139
|307
|63
|3
|31
|132
|.228
|Texas
|1255
|158
|276
|42
|3
|40
|145
|.220
|Detroit
|1255
|106
|275
|48
|5
|20
|104
|.219
|Oakland
|1314
|136
|271
|58
|7
|25
|127
|.206
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|28
|10
|340.1
|276
|103
|353
|2.86
|Houston
|25
|15
|352.1
|284
|111
|321
|2.91
|Minnesota
|23
|16
|345.0
|300
|112
|335
|3.37
|Tampa Bay
|23
|16
|349.2
|286
|95
|341
|3.42
|L.A. Angels
|24
|17
|363.2
|287
|122
|321
|3.44
|Toronto
|21
|18
|342.2
|308
|101
|310
|3.60
|Detroit
|13
|26
|338.1
|289
|117
|288
|3.67
|Chicago White Sox
|19
|19
|340.0
|303
|146
|364
|3.71
|Oakland
|17
|24
|362.2
|325
|125
|321
|3.75
|Boston
|17
|22
|347.2
|287
|121
|342
|3.81
|Baltimore
|16
|24
|353.0
|334
|124
|295
|3.82
|Cleveland
|17
|19
|318.2
|269
|112
|286
|4.01
|Texas
|18
|20
|337.0
|296
|141
|334
|4.03
|Seattle
|17
|23
|348.0
|320
|130
|341
|4.14
|Kansas City
|14
|24
|336.0
|331
|136
|262
|4.53
