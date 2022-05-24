Through May 24

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
L.A. Angels143220735366559200.247
Cleveland1290177317641035172.246
Boston139617434291435171.245
Minnesota137018333474242174.244
N.Y. Yankees138319933358259187.241
Tampa Bay138618033163842169.239
Chicago White Sox138114832661136140.236
Seattle143717133760646166.235
Kansas City1387150325601031139.234
Houston141718132671558176.230
Toronto137015031565142149.230
Baltimore145615333267533145.228
Texas132616129544341148.222
Detroit132511429253522111.220
Oakland141514629463726136.208

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston2716379.13121163502.85
N.Y. Yankees2913376.13171063933.04
L.A. Angels2617381.22981263413.37
Tampa Bay2417369.03021053593.39
Minnesota2616372.03251203613.41
Toronto2220370.13311093373.57
Chicago White Sox2120366.03221573833.64
Detroit1427355.23021243023.67
Boston1922366.23081223673.80
Baltimore1825382.03591333233.86
Oakland1727386.23511363443.89
Cleveland1820336.22801163023.90
Texas1822353.03101483444.03
Seattle1825374.23531383604.30
Kansas City1427362.03621542814.82

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

