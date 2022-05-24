Through May 24
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|L.A. Angels
|1432
|207
|353
|66
|5
|59
|200
|.247
|Cleveland
|1290
|177
|317
|64
|10
|35
|172
|.246
|Boston
|1396
|174
|342
|91
|4
|35
|171
|.245
|Minnesota
|1370
|183
|334
|74
|2
|42
|174
|.244
|N.Y. Yankees
|1383
|199
|333
|58
|2
|59
|187
|.241
|Tampa Bay
|1386
|180
|331
|63
|8
|42
|169
|.239
|Chicago White Sox
|1381
|148
|326
|61
|1
|36
|140
|.236
|Seattle
|1437
|171
|337
|60
|6
|46
|166
|.235
|Kansas City
|1387
|150
|325
|60
|10
|31
|139
|.234
|Houston
|1417
|181
|326
|71
|5
|58
|176
|.230
|Toronto
|1370
|150
|315
|65
|1
|42
|149
|.230
|Baltimore
|1456
|153
|332
|67
|5
|33
|145
|.228
|Texas
|1326
|161
|295
|44
|3
|41
|148
|.222
|Detroit
|1325
|114
|292
|53
|5
|22
|111
|.220
|Oakland
|1415
|146
|294
|63
|7
|26
|136
|.208
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|27
|16
|379.1
|312
|116
|350
|2.85
|N.Y. Yankees
|29
|13
|376.1
|317
|106
|393
|3.04
|L.A. Angels
|26
|17
|381.2
|298
|126
|341
|3.37
|Tampa Bay
|24
|17
|369.0
|302
|105
|359
|3.39
|Minnesota
|26
|16
|372.0
|325
|120
|361
|3.41
|Toronto
|22
|20
|370.1
|331
|109
|337
|3.57
|Chicago White Sox
|21
|20
|366.0
|322
|157
|383
|3.64
|Detroit
|14
|27
|355.2
|302
|124
|302
|3.67
|Boston
|19
|22
|366.2
|308
|122
|367
|3.80
|Baltimore
|18
|25
|382.0
|359
|133
|323
|3.86
|Oakland
|17
|27
|386.2
|351
|136
|344
|3.89
|Cleveland
|18
|20
|336.2
|280
|116
|302
|3.90
|Texas
|18
|22
|353.0
|310
|148
|344
|4.03
|Seattle
|18
|25
|374.2
|353
|138
|360
|4.30
|Kansas City
|14
|27
|362.0
|362
|154
|281
|4.82
