Through September 11

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Houston4827741129726712180713.269
Toronto4728713124923713217685.264
Boston4841721126229320190682.261
Chicago White Sox4660698118522921166663.254
L.A. Angels4739635117123919171604.247
Kansas City4727594115320324147560.244
Detroit4715623114720733163602.243
Tampa Bay4816761116625328195716.242
Minnesota4744631114123216196595.241
Baltimore4698581112723514170557.240
Oakland4689641111624018174602.238
Cleveland4600613109021220179589.237
N.Y. Yankees4634605109518711181565.236
Texas4671546107519519149520.230
Seattle465260110431958175580.224

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees78631247.0105843213453.73
Houston82581246.1105946712733.73
Chicago White Sox81601222.1104142213863.78
Tampa Bay88531268.1112739213153.78
Toronto77631215.1109341012663.83
Oakland77641248.2116338011603.88
Seattle77641252.1119141711414.28
Cleveland69701218.0109747012284.35
Boston80631249.1125548213344.36
Detroit67751240.2121449311144.41
Kansas City64771236.1119152612054.63
Texas51891231.1121243710744.66
L.A. Angels69721233.2119251212874.74
Minnesota62791237.0121042111444.90
Baltimore46941213.1129349411045.72

