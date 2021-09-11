Through September 11
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Houston
|4827
|741
|1297
|267
|12
|180
|713
|.269
|Toronto
|4728
|713
|1249
|237
|13
|217
|685
|.264
|Boston
|4841
|721
|1262
|293
|20
|190
|682
|.261
|Chicago White Sox
|4660
|698
|1185
|229
|21
|166
|663
|.254
|L.A. Angels
|4739
|635
|1171
|239
|19
|171
|604
|.247
|Kansas City
|4727
|594
|1153
|203
|24
|147
|560
|.244
|Detroit
|4715
|623
|1147
|207
|33
|163
|602
|.243
|Tampa Bay
|4816
|761
|1166
|253
|28
|195
|716
|.242
|Minnesota
|4744
|631
|1141
|232
|16
|196
|595
|.241
|Baltimore
|4698
|581
|1127
|235
|14
|170
|557
|.240
|Oakland
|4689
|641
|1116
|240
|18
|174
|602
|.238
|Cleveland
|4600
|613
|1090
|212
|20
|179
|589
|.237
|N.Y. Yankees
|4634
|605
|1095
|187
|11
|181
|565
|.236
|Texas
|4671
|546
|1075
|195
|19
|149
|520
|.230
|Seattle
|4652
|601
|1043
|195
|8
|175
|580
|.224
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|78
|63
|1247.0
|1058
|432
|1345
|3.73
|Houston
|82
|58
|1246.1
|1059
|467
|1273
|3.73
|Chicago White Sox
|81
|60
|1222.1
|1041
|422
|1386
|3.78
|Tampa Bay
|88
|53
|1268.1
|1127
|392
|1315
|3.78
|Toronto
|77
|63
|1215.1
|1093
|410
|1266
|3.83
|Oakland
|77
|64
|1248.2
|1163
|380
|1160
|3.88
|Seattle
|77
|64
|1252.1
|1191
|417
|1141
|4.28
|Cleveland
|69
|70
|1218.0
|1097
|470
|1228
|4.35
|Boston
|80
|63
|1249.1
|1255
|482
|1334
|4.36
|Detroit
|67
|75
|1240.2
|1214
|493
|1114
|4.41
|Kansas City
|64
|77
|1236.1
|1191
|526
|1205
|4.63
|Texas
|51
|89
|1231.1
|1212
|437
|1074
|4.66
|L.A. Angels
|69
|72
|1233.2
|1192
|512
|1287
|4.74
|Minnesota
|62
|79
|1237.0
|1210
|421
|1144
|4.90
|Baltimore
|46
|94
|1213.1
|1293
|494
|1104
|5.72