Through April 23
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Cleveland
|456
|69
|127
|26
|6
|12
|68
|.279
|L.A. Angels
|465
|68
|118
|22
|2
|17
|64
|.254
|Tampa Bay
|466
|63
|117
|27
|4
|11
|61
|.251
|Toronto
|469
|56
|117
|22
|0
|18
|55
|.249
|Texas
|451
|69
|108
|19
|0
|13
|64
|.239
|Boston
|469
|54
|112
|30
|0
|11
|54
|.239
|Seattle
|457
|59
|102
|20
|3
|15
|58
|.223
|N.Y. Yankees
|458
|43
|101
|19
|0
|13
|39
|.221
|Oakland
|498
|67
|108
|23
|1
|14
|59
|.217
|Chicago White Sox
|419
|44
|89
|20
|1
|11
|40
|.212
|Kansas City
|381
|32
|80
|11
|3
|9
|30
|.210
|Detroit
|376
|36
|79
|16
|2
|6
|36
|.210
|Baltimore
|460
|33
|96
|20
|1
|4
|32
|.209
|Minnesota
|437
|43
|88
|17
|1
|12
|39
|.201
|Houston
|425
|44
|85
|18
|1
|14
|43
|.200
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|8
|6
|127.2
|100
|50
|140
|2.47
|Seattle
|8
|6
|122.0
|97
|35
|114
|2.80
|Baltimore
|5
|9
|122.0
|109
|42
|109
|2.80
|Cleveland
|7
|6
|115.0
|85
|34
|103
|2.97
|Detroit
|5
|7
|107.0
|95
|30
|80
|3.28
|Minnesota
|6
|8
|122.0
|103
|45
|116
|3.54
|Houston
|6
|7
|114.1
|98
|46
|108
|3.54
|Chicago White Sox
|6
|7
|112.2
|97
|48
|123
|3.59
|Oakland
|8
|7
|131.2
|121
|47
|123
|3.62
|Toronto
|9
|5
|123.0
|106
|37
|110
|3.73
|Tampa Bay
|7
|7
|120.0
|99
|42
|131
|3.75
|Boston
|7
|7
|125.0
|107
|54
|131
|3.82
|Kansas City
|5
|7
|107.0
|103
|37
|87
|4.04
|L.A. Angels
|8
|6
|124.0
|97
|44
|117
|4.21
|Texas
|4
|9
|114.0
|118
|54
|122
|5.68
