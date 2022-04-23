Through April 23

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Cleveland456691272661268.279
L.A. Angels465681182221764.254
Tampa Bay466631172741161.251
Toronto469561172201855.249
Texas451691081901364.239
Boston469541123001154.239
Seattle457591022031558.223
N.Y. Yankees458431011901339.221
Oakland498671082311459.217
Chicago White Sox41944892011140.212
Kansas City3813280113930.210
Detroit3763679162636.210
Baltimore4603396201432.209
Minnesota43743881711239.201
Houston42544851811443.200

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees86127.2100501402.47
Seattle86122.097351142.80
Baltimore59122.0109421092.80
Cleveland76115.085341032.97
Detroit57107.09530803.28
Minnesota68122.0103451163.54
Houston67114.198461083.54
Chicago White Sox67112.297481233.59
Oakland87131.2121471233.62
Toronto95123.0106371103.73
Tampa Bay77120.099421313.75
Boston77125.0107541313.82
Kansas City57107.010337874.04
L.A. Angels86124.097441174.21
Texas49114.0118541225.68

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

