Through September 3
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|4700
|746
|1252
|286
|15
|187
|716
|.266
|Boston
|4676
|676
|1236
|296
|16
|161
|649
|.264
|Toronto
|4679
|623
|1217
|244
|13
|160
|593
|.260
|Tampa Bay
|4601
|726
|1193
|229
|20
|197
|696
|.259
|Houston
|4701
|689
|1208
|234
|14
|180
|667
|.257
|Baltimore
|4574
|672
|1167
|257
|23
|158
|652
|.255
|L.A. Angels
|4614
|641
|1150
|215
|23
|196
|617
|.249
|Cleveland
|4633
|555
|1153
|248
|25
|104
|518
|.249
|Seattle
|4576
|649
|1120
|243
|11
|177
|625
|.245
|Kansas City
|4595
|548
|1111
|225
|36
|133
|528
|.242
|Chicago White Sox
|4639
|560
|1116
|223
|12
|149
|537
|.241
|Minnesota
|4597
|617
|1103
|226
|17
|191
|592
|.240
|Detroit
|4601
|541
|1082
|203
|22
|138
|519
|.235
|N.Y. Yankees
|4453
|576
|1014
|172
|13
|195
|555
|.228
|Oakland
|4466
|494
|1000
|191
|18
|139
|476
|.224
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Seattle
|77
|58
|1210.2
|1086
|332
|1222
|3.66
|Toronto
|74
|62
|1214.0
|1102
|402
|1269
|3.71
|Tampa Bay
|82
|54
|1206.1
|1056
|372
|1214
|3.83
|Cleveland
|66
|70
|1217.0
|1123
|431
|1096
|3.84
|Houston
|77
|60
|1223.1
|1128
|452
|1231
|3.93
|Minnesota
|71
|65
|1220.0
|1088
|379
|1281
|3.93
|N.Y. Yankees
|67
|69
|1206.2
|1050
|436
|1200
|3.98
|Baltimore
|84
|51
|1211.0
|1121
|406
|1219
|4.04
|Texas
|75
|60
|1199.2
|1084
|399
|1123
|4.12
|Detroit
|62
|74
|1211.2
|1143
|397
|1132
|4.46
|Boston
|70
|66
|1201.0
|1220
|404
|1176
|4.55
|L.A. Angels
|64
|72
|1200.0
|1166
|525
|1238
|4.70
|Chicago White Sox
|53
|83
|1205.0
|1159
|550
|1258
|4.89
|Kansas City
|42
|95
|1191.0
|1216
|469
|1084
|5.23
|Oakland
|41
|95
|1191.2
|1252
|575
|1092
|5.64
