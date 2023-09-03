Through September 3

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas4700746125228615187716.266
Boston4676676123629616161649.264
Toronto4679623121724413160593.260
Tampa Bay4601726119322920197696.259
Houston4701689120823414180667.257
Baltimore4574672116725723158652.255
L.A. Angels4614641115021523196617.249
Cleveland4633555115324825104518.249
Seattle4576649112024311177625.245
Kansas City4595548111122536133528.242
Chicago White Sox4639560111622312149537.241
Minnesota4597617110322617191592.240
Detroit4601541108220322138519.235
N.Y. Yankees4453576101417213195555.228
Oakland4466494100019118139476.224

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Seattle77581210.2108633212223.66
Toronto74621214.0110240212693.71
Tampa Bay82541206.1105637212143.83
Cleveland66701217.0112343110963.84
Houston77601223.1112845212313.93
Minnesota71651220.0108837912813.93
N.Y. Yankees67691206.2105043612003.98
Baltimore84511211.0112140612194.04
Texas75601199.2108439911234.12
Detroit62741211.2114339711324.46
Boston70661201.0122040411764.55
L.A. Angels64721200.0116652512384.70
Chicago White Sox53831205.0115955012584.89
Kansas City42951191.0121646910845.23
Oakland41951191.2125257510925.64

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you