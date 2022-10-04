Through October 4
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|5482
|766
|1443
|306
|12
|199
|747
|.263
|Boston
|5487
|723
|1412
|351
|12
|152
|693
|.257
|Chicago White Sox
|5544
|677
|1419
|265
|9
|148
|645
|.256
|Cleveland
|5490
|684
|1387
|267
|31
|126
|648
|.253
|Minnesota
|5413
|683
|1343
|266
|18
|175
|655
|.248
|Houston
|5339
|724
|1312
|277
|12
|210
|702
|.246
|Kansas City
|5370
|635
|1315
|247
|38
|136
|609
|.245
|N.Y. Yankees
|5327
|798
|1290
|225
|8
|248
|755
|.242
|Tampa Bay
|5364
|663
|1285
|292
|17
|137
|631
|.240
|Texas
|5384
|696
|1283
|219
|19
|194
|660
|.238
|Baltimore
|5366
|668
|1267
|271
|25
|170
|633
|.236
|L.A. Angels
|5357
|620
|1252
|217
|30
|189
|597
|.234
|Detroit
|5269
|541
|1214
|231
|27
|106
|515
|.230
|Seattle
|5268
|669
|1203
|229
|19
|190
|643
|.228
|Oakland
|5253
|563
|1137
|247
|15
|136
|532
|.216
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|104
|56
|1427.1
|1114
|455
|1493
|2.92
|N.Y. Yankees
|98
|61
|1426.2
|1152
|439
|1433
|3.29
|Tampa Bay
|86
|74
|1423.0
|1245
|376
|1371
|3.37
|Cleveland
|90
|70
|1438.0
|1240
|434
|1368
|3.49
|Seattle
|87
|72
|1419.0
|1251
|440
|1363
|3.57
|L.A. Angels
|73
|87
|1418.1
|1231
|532
|1365
|3.79
|Toronto
|91
|69
|1424.1
|1342
|418
|1376
|3.88
|Chicago White Sox
|80
|80
|1429.2
|1318
|524
|1432
|3.89
|Baltimore
|82
|78
|1415.1
|1385
|436
|1194
|3.97
|Minnesota
|77
|83
|1420.0
|1304
|466
|1322
|3.99
|Detroit
|66
|93
|1394.0
|1303
|500
|1166
|4.00
|Texas
|66
|93
|1408.0
|1327
|571
|1287
|4.24
|Boston
|76
|84
|1417.0
|1402
|518
|1334
|4.56
|Oakland
|58
|102
|1407.1
|1381
|501
|1191
|4.57
|Kansas City
|65
|95
|1400.0
|1470
|584
|1180
|4.67
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.