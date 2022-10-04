Through October 4

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto5482766144330612199747.263
Boston5487723141235112152693.257
Chicago White Sox554467714192659148645.256
Cleveland5490684138726731126648.253
Minnesota5413683134326618175655.248
Houston5339724131227712210702.246
Kansas City5370635131524738136609.245
N.Y. Yankees532779812902258248755.242
Tampa Bay5364663128529217137631.240
Texas5384696128321919194660.238
Baltimore5366668126727125170633.236
L.A. Angels5357620125221730189597.234
Detroit5269541121423127106515.230
Seattle5268669120322919190643.228
Oakland5253563113724715136532.216

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston104561427.1111445514932.92
N.Y. Yankees98611426.2115243914333.29
Tampa Bay86741423.0124537613713.37
Cleveland90701438.0124043413683.49
Seattle87721419.0125144013633.57
L.A. Angels73871418.1123153213653.79
Toronto91691424.1134241813763.88
Chicago White Sox80801429.2131852414323.89
Baltimore82781415.1138543611943.97
Minnesota77831420.0130446613223.99
Detroit66931394.0130350011664.00
Texas66931408.0132757112874.24
Boston76841417.0140251813344.56
Oakland581021407.1138150111914.57
Kansas City65951400.0147058411804.67

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

