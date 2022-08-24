Through August 24

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto413157310842327151560.262
Chicago White Sox426051611052108103489.259
Boston423255110762779115526.254
Cleveland412552410372182296499.251
Minnesota4090530101820014144511.249
Houston4150569102321911167554.247
Kansas City4179476101018431103457.242
Texas4175546100817016146517.241
N.Y. Yankees41496219991757199593.241
Tampa Bay408250897821514110483.240
Baltimore410952598022117126496.239
Seattle410051295318015138489.232
Detroit40813939241771872376.226
L.A. Angels408546192415625134442.226
Oakland40554178751968104391.216

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston79451098.287235611123.07
Tampa Bay67551086.294029110563.31
N.Y. Yankees76481113.290333311093.32
Seattle67561096.098035110493.65
Cleveland65561073.196033310153.73
Toronto66551074.0100532010293.85
L.A. Angels52711088.296340810483.89
Baltimore64581078.210633299323.91
Minnesota62591074.097835310103.94
Detroit47771080.210033848993.97
Texas56671094.098943410023.99
Chicago White Sox62611096.0102741910964.01
Oakland45791089.210303949134.29
Boston60631096.0105739110294.48
Kansas City50751095.111424759114.67

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you