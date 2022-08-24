Through August 24
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|4131
|573
|1084
|232
|7
|151
|560
|.262
|Chicago White Sox
|4260
|516
|1105
|210
|8
|103
|489
|.259
|Boston
|4232
|551
|1076
|277
|9
|115
|526
|.254
|Cleveland
|4125
|524
|1037
|218
|22
|96
|499
|.251
|Minnesota
|4090
|530
|1018
|200
|14
|144
|511
|.249
|Houston
|4150
|569
|1023
|219
|11
|167
|554
|.247
|Kansas City
|4179
|476
|1010
|184
|31
|103
|457
|.242
|Texas
|4175
|546
|1008
|170
|16
|146
|517
|.241
|N.Y. Yankees
|4149
|621
|999
|175
|7
|199
|593
|.241
|Tampa Bay
|4082
|508
|978
|215
|14
|110
|483
|.240
|Baltimore
|4109
|525
|980
|221
|17
|126
|496
|.239
|Seattle
|4100
|512
|953
|180
|15
|138
|489
|.232
|Detroit
|4081
|393
|924
|177
|18
|72
|376
|.226
|L.A. Angels
|4085
|461
|924
|156
|25
|134
|442
|.226
|Oakland
|4055
|417
|875
|196
|8
|104
|391
|.216
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|79
|45
|1098.2
|872
|356
|1112
|3.07
|Tampa Bay
|67
|55
|1086.2
|940
|291
|1056
|3.31
|N.Y. Yankees
|76
|48
|1113.2
|903
|333
|1109
|3.32
|Seattle
|67
|56
|1096.0
|980
|351
|1049
|3.65
|Cleveland
|65
|56
|1073.1
|960
|333
|1015
|3.73
|Toronto
|66
|55
|1074.0
|1005
|320
|1029
|3.85
|L.A. Angels
|52
|71
|1088.2
|963
|408
|1048
|3.89
|Baltimore
|64
|58
|1078.2
|1063
|329
|932
|3.91
|Minnesota
|62
|59
|1074.0
|978
|353
|1010
|3.94
|Detroit
|47
|77
|1080.2
|1003
|384
|899
|3.97
|Texas
|56
|67
|1094.0
|989
|434
|1002
|3.99
|Chicago White Sox
|62
|61
|1096.0
|1027
|419
|1096
|4.01
|Oakland
|45
|79
|1089.2
|1030
|394
|913
|4.29
|Boston
|60
|63
|1096.0
|1057
|391
|1029
|4.48
|Kansas City
|50
|75
|1095.1
|1142
|475
|911
|4.67
