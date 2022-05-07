Through May 7

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Cleveland85311721746721115.254
N.Y. Yankees83111920639135112.248
Tampa Bay90212122348624114.247
L.A. Angels91413122144434126.242
Toronto89410221645034101.242
Minnesota87511220845129105.238
Seattle89511420740529111.231
Boston904922065521691.228
Chicago White Sox809831823712378.225
Baltimore863881944231886.225
Texas8041041802812199.224
Detroit814761813231174.222
Houston89010219643233100.220
Kansas City757701653031363.218
Oakland846931723641985.203

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees187224.2183762302.60
Houston1611238.1189752103.10
Minnesota1611237.0198722373.23
Tampa Bay1710239.0190742423.39
L.A. Angels1810248.0193802173.41
Detroit817217.1190691753.48
Chicago White Sox1213221.01831052423.50
Toronto1611240.1222692283.67
Seattle1215235.0208872243.68
Boston1017240.1200952423.82
Baltimore1016227.0213851893.85
Oakland1016229.2208802073.88
Cleveland1213218.2187722043.95
Texas1014213.0187902174.23
Kansas City815205.0193851604.57

