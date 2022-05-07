Through May 7
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Cleveland
|853
|117
|217
|46
|7
|21
|115
|.254
|N.Y. Yankees
|831
|119
|206
|39
|1
|35
|112
|.248
|Tampa Bay
|902
|121
|223
|48
|6
|24
|114
|.247
|L.A. Angels
|914
|131
|221
|44
|4
|34
|126
|.242
|Toronto
|894
|102
|216
|45
|0
|34
|101
|.242
|Minnesota
|875
|112
|208
|45
|1
|29
|105
|.238
|Seattle
|895
|114
|207
|40
|5
|29
|111
|.231
|Boston
|904
|92
|206
|55
|2
|16
|91
|.228
|Chicago White Sox
|809
|83
|182
|37
|1
|23
|78
|.225
|Baltimore
|863
|88
|194
|42
|3
|18
|86
|.225
|Texas
|804
|104
|180
|28
|1
|21
|99
|.224
|Detroit
|814
|76
|181
|32
|3
|11
|74
|.222
|Houston
|890
|102
|196
|43
|2
|33
|100
|.220
|Kansas City
|757
|70
|165
|30
|3
|13
|63
|.218
|Oakland
|846
|93
|172
|36
|4
|19
|85
|.203
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|18
|7
|224.2
|183
|76
|230
|2.60
|Houston
|16
|11
|238.1
|189
|75
|210
|3.10
|Minnesota
|16
|11
|237.0
|198
|72
|237
|3.23
|Tampa Bay
|17
|10
|239.0
|190
|74
|242
|3.39
|L.A. Angels
|18
|10
|248.0
|193
|80
|217
|3.41
|Detroit
|8
|17
|217.1
|190
|69
|175
|3.48
|Chicago White Sox
|12
|13
|221.0
|183
|105
|242
|3.50
|Toronto
|16
|11
|240.1
|222
|69
|228
|3.67
|Seattle
|12
|15
|235.0
|208
|87
|224
|3.68
|Boston
|10
|17
|240.1
|200
|95
|242
|3.82
|Baltimore
|10
|16
|227.0
|213
|85
|189
|3.85
|Oakland
|10
|16
|229.2
|208
|80
|207
|3.88
|Cleveland
|12
|13
|218.2
|187
|72
|204
|3.95
|Texas
|10
|14
|213.0
|187
|90
|217
|4.23
|Kansas City
|8
|15
|205.0
|193
|85
|160
|4.57
