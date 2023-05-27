Through May 27

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas173632247199769310.271
Tampa Bay179131948698899306.271
Toronto182224748297559232.265
Boston1746269461114360259.264
L.A. Angels176625446077568250.260
Baltimore172725943591863251.252
Houston167121840883445208.244
Chicago White Sox180722743592754223.241
N.Y. Yankees174324040864878232.234
Kansas City1742208403891251199.231
Seattle170423139084457222.229
Detroit166918238277241176.229
Minnesota171723139281768218.228
Cleveland1645173370781030159.225
Oakland176818539168655179.221

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston2921443.23871344863.21
Minnesota2625459.03871555063.39
Seattle2625457.24061244503.60
Tampa Bay3815471.04051654333.67
Texas3218443.13921384163.74
N.Y. Yankees3023473.24091804793.78
Cleveland2228447.24301383753.84
Toronto2725461.24161774783.96
Baltimore3318460.24371704694.14
L.A. Angels2824459.24211824464.23
Detroit2326437.04131333894.49
Boston2724448.04411564254.76
Chicago White Sox2231466.24452074864.78
Kansas City1537454.14612064405.29
Oakland1043464.05162533996.83

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

