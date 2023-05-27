Through May 27
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|1736
|322
|471
|99
|7
|69
|310
|.271
|Tampa Bay
|1791
|319
|486
|98
|8
|99
|306
|.271
|Toronto
|1822
|247
|482
|97
|5
|59
|232
|.265
|Boston
|1746
|269
|461
|114
|3
|60
|259
|.264
|L.A. Angels
|1766
|254
|460
|77
|5
|68
|250
|.260
|Baltimore
|1727
|259
|435
|91
|8
|63
|251
|.252
|Houston
|1671
|218
|408
|83
|4
|45
|208
|.244
|Chicago White Sox
|1807
|227
|435
|92
|7
|54
|223
|.241
|N.Y. Yankees
|1743
|240
|408
|64
|8
|78
|232
|.234
|Kansas City
|1742
|208
|403
|89
|12
|51
|199
|.231
|Seattle
|1704
|231
|390
|84
|4
|57
|222
|.229
|Detroit
|1669
|182
|382
|77
|2
|41
|176
|.229
|Minnesota
|1717
|231
|392
|81
|7
|68
|218
|.228
|Cleveland
|1645
|173
|370
|78
|10
|30
|159
|.225
|Oakland
|1768
|185
|391
|68
|6
|55
|179
|.221
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|29
|21
|443.2
|387
|134
|486
|3.21
|Minnesota
|26
|25
|459.0
|387
|155
|506
|3.39
|Seattle
|26
|25
|457.2
|406
|124
|450
|3.60
|Tampa Bay
|38
|15
|471.0
|405
|165
|433
|3.67
|Texas
|32
|18
|443.1
|392
|138
|416
|3.74
|N.Y. Yankees
|30
|23
|473.2
|409
|180
|479
|3.78
|Cleveland
|22
|28
|447.2
|430
|138
|375
|3.84
|Toronto
|27
|25
|461.2
|416
|177
|478
|3.96
|Baltimore
|33
|18
|460.2
|437
|170
|469
|4.14
|L.A. Angels
|28
|24
|459.2
|421
|182
|446
|4.23
|Detroit
|23
|26
|437.0
|413
|133
|389
|4.49
|Boston
|27
|24
|448.0
|441
|156
|425
|4.76
|Chicago White Sox
|22
|31
|466.2
|445
|207
|486
|4.78
|Kansas City
|15
|37
|454.1
|461
|206
|440
|5.29
|Oakland
|10
|43
|464.0
|516
|253
|399
|6.83
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.