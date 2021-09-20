Through September 20

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Houston5141796138328512196767.269
Toronto5032785134225813237756.267
Boston5123776133831421201735.261
Chicago White Sox4934738125725121174702.255
Kansas City5013634124221924155599.248
L.A. Angels5005662123024719179630.246
Tampa Bay5110796122626230207750.240
Baltimore4999618119924814184592.240
Detroit4979650119621434174628.240
Minnesota5028670120124916212634.239
Oakland4960687118525518183643.239
N.Y. Yankees4939650117119511204609.237
Cleveland4862654115222420189628.237
Texas4969574114720521155548.231
Seattle491763511012058186612.224

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston88611328.1112549613543.69
Chicago White Sox85641294.1110345414753.75
N.Y. Yankees83671328.1114146414513.76
Tampa Bay92581350.0119341113813.77
Toronto84651292.1115242613463.87
Oakland82671320.2124640112273.93
Boston86651322.0131850514124.25
Seattle80691324.1126544012184.33
Cleveland73741284.0115848812874.34
Detroit72781315.2126752711764.34
L.A. Angels72771304.2125754913564.66
Kansas City67821307.1126856212564.70
Texas55941312.1130047111384.78
Minnesota65851312.1128544912104.89
Baltimore471021288.1139953211505.95

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you