Through September 20
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Houston
|5141
|796
|1383
|285
|12
|196
|767
|.269
|Toronto
|5032
|785
|1342
|258
|13
|237
|756
|.267
|Boston
|5123
|776
|1338
|314
|21
|201
|735
|.261
|Chicago White Sox
|4934
|738
|1257
|251
|21
|174
|702
|.255
|Kansas City
|5013
|634
|1242
|219
|24
|155
|599
|.248
|L.A. Angels
|5005
|662
|1230
|247
|19
|179
|630
|.246
|Tampa Bay
|5110
|796
|1226
|262
|30
|207
|750
|.240
|Baltimore
|4999
|618
|1199
|248
|14
|184
|592
|.240
|Detroit
|4979
|650
|1196
|214
|34
|174
|628
|.240
|Minnesota
|5028
|670
|1201
|249
|16
|212
|634
|.239
|Oakland
|4960
|687
|1185
|255
|18
|183
|643
|.239
|N.Y. Yankees
|4939
|650
|1171
|195
|11
|204
|609
|.237
|Cleveland
|4862
|654
|1152
|224
|20
|189
|628
|.237
|Texas
|4969
|574
|1147
|205
|21
|155
|548
|.231
|Seattle
|4917
|635
|1101
|205
|8
|186
|612
|.224
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|88
|61
|1328.1
|1125
|496
|1354
|3.69
|Chicago White Sox
|85
|64
|1294.1
|1103
|454
|1475
|3.75
|N.Y. Yankees
|83
|67
|1328.1
|1141
|464
|1451
|3.76
|Tampa Bay
|92
|58
|1350.0
|1193
|411
|1381
|3.77
|Toronto
|84
|65
|1292.1
|1152
|426
|1346
|3.87
|Oakland
|82
|67
|1320.2
|1246
|401
|1227
|3.93
|Boston
|86
|65
|1322.0
|1318
|505
|1412
|4.25
|Seattle
|80
|69
|1324.1
|1265
|440
|1218
|4.33
|Cleveland
|73
|74
|1284.0
|1158
|488
|1287
|4.34
|Detroit
|72
|78
|1315.2
|1267
|527
|1176
|4.34
|L.A. Angels
|72
|77
|1304.2
|1257
|549
|1356
|4.66
|Kansas City
|67
|82
|1307.1
|1268
|562
|1256
|4.70
|Texas
|55
|94
|1312.1
|1300
|471
|1138
|4.78
|Minnesota
|65
|85
|1312.1
|1285
|449
|1210
|4.89
|Baltimore
|47
|102
|1288.1
|1399
|532
|1150
|5.95