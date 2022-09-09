Through September 9

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Chicago White Sox479159512522358125565.261
Toronto466563712172598166622.261
Boston4765624123131211130596.258
Cleveland4604558114923422102532.250
Minnesota4593594113722516158572.248
Houston4570615111823911176598.245
Kansas City4633543112920634119522.244
Texas4624605111718617163574.242
Tampa Bay4526575109624715122546.242
N.Y. Yankees462067510981928214642.238
Baltimore4599576108524118146547.236
Seattle4563574105019916160549.230
Detroit452944910362012184429.229
L.A. Angels4583524104617328161502.228
Oakland45244719782139117444.216

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston88491219.194839612512.94
Tampa Bay77581204.2104132211833.25
N.Y. Yankees83551239.1100936112353.28
Seattle77601226.0108237711673.46
Cleveland70651201.0104138111393.61
L.A. Angels60771219.0106045711643.77
Baltimore72651213.2118836310303.83
Toronto76601212.0113935611773.87
Chicago White Sox70681231.0113446312333.96
Minnesota69671207.1110640311324.00
Detroit52851196.0113642410074.13
Texas59771207.0112049311134.13
Oakland50881216.1117244310164.43
Boston67711228.0119644511514.52
Kansas City56821210.1127251110074.68

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

