Through September 9
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Chicago White Sox
|4791
|595
|1252
|235
|8
|125
|565
|.261
|Toronto
|4665
|637
|1217
|259
|8
|166
|622
|.261
|Boston
|4765
|624
|1231
|312
|11
|130
|596
|.258
|Cleveland
|4604
|558
|1149
|234
|22
|102
|532
|.250
|Minnesota
|4593
|594
|1137
|225
|16
|158
|572
|.248
|Houston
|4570
|615
|1118
|239
|11
|176
|598
|.245
|Kansas City
|4633
|543
|1129
|206
|34
|119
|522
|.244
|Texas
|4624
|605
|1117
|186
|17
|163
|574
|.242
|Tampa Bay
|4526
|575
|1096
|247
|15
|122
|546
|.242
|N.Y. Yankees
|4620
|675
|1098
|192
|8
|214
|642
|.238
|Baltimore
|4599
|576
|1085
|241
|18
|146
|547
|.236
|Seattle
|4563
|574
|1050
|199
|16
|160
|549
|.230
|Detroit
|4529
|449
|1036
|201
|21
|84
|429
|.229
|L.A. Angels
|4583
|524
|1046
|173
|28
|161
|502
|.228
|Oakland
|4524
|471
|978
|213
|9
|117
|444
|.216
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|88
|49
|1219.1
|948
|396
|1251
|2.94
|Tampa Bay
|77
|58
|1204.2
|1041
|322
|1183
|3.25
|N.Y. Yankees
|83
|55
|1239.1
|1009
|361
|1235
|3.28
|Seattle
|77
|60
|1226.0
|1082
|377
|1167
|3.46
|Cleveland
|70
|65
|1201.0
|1041
|381
|1139
|3.61
|L.A. Angels
|60
|77
|1219.0
|1060
|457
|1164
|3.77
|Baltimore
|72
|65
|1213.2
|1188
|363
|1030
|3.83
|Toronto
|76
|60
|1212.0
|1139
|356
|1177
|3.87
|Chicago White Sox
|70
|68
|1231.0
|1134
|463
|1233
|3.96
|Minnesota
|69
|67
|1207.1
|1106
|403
|1132
|4.00
|Detroit
|52
|85
|1196.0
|1136
|424
|1007
|4.13
|Texas
|59
|77
|1207.0
|1120
|493
|1113
|4.13
|Oakland
|50
|88
|1216.1
|1172
|443
|1016
|4.43
|Boston
|67
|71
|1228.0
|1196
|445
|1151
|4.52
|Kansas City
|56
|82
|1210.1
|1272
|511
|1007
|4.68
